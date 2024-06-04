China Academy of Art celebrates graduation season with shows at eight venues

2,858 graduates from 20 departments and schools are showcasing their artworks, covering sculptures, paintings, woodcuts, installations, and AI-generated works.

In an effort to honor graduating students while also inspiring young artists, the China Academy of Art is hosting Graduation Season Exhibitions in eight venues through June 20.

A total of 2,858 graduates, including postgraduates and doctors, from 20 departments and schools are showcasing their artworks covering sculptures, paintings, woodcuts, installations, and AI-generated works. Top art and design contributions will be presented with gold, silver, and bronze prizes.

For years, the CAA has been endeavoring to develop Hangzhou into a wall-less university with a vibrant culture, capable of attracting talented and creative young people. The graduation season has been considered a citywide extravaganza in the art realm. In addition to the Xiangshan, Xianghu, and Liangzhu campuses, the exhibitions are also set up in public space and commercial venues, which is hoped to bring art closer to people.

Zhejiang Art Museum, OoEli, Zhijiang Pavilion of Zhejiang Library, Quan Shanshi Art Center, and World Tourism Museum Hangzhou are among the eight venues hosting the offline event. People that cannot visit can click the CAA Cosmos, an online art community that displays all the works.

This year's theme is "world tree." Many civilizations have their own holy trees. For instance, Yggdrasil in the Viking's myth is the world's tree of the nine realms that make up the universe. In the ancient Chinese book of myths, the " Classic of Mountains and Seas," two mulberry trees twisted and extended to the heaven. Organizers drew inspiration from worldwide myths and divided the exhibitions into a magic tree made up of eight branches.

After checking it out at all the branches, Shanghai Daily recommends some highlights.

Liangzhu Campus

Liangzhu Campus is a pilot zone to explore innovative education modes. It is hoped to be a wall-less campus for talent cultivation, breaking the boundaries of different academic disciplines to integrate art with technology and commerce, and incubate leading academic research into future contemporary art. Artworks displayed here mainly cover fashion, visual, and industrial design.

Date: Though June 10

Opening hours: 9:30am-4:40pm

Address: At the intersection of Meixue St and Liangxiang Rd

Xiangshan Campus

Students from crafts and film departments show their graduate works at Xiangshan Campus. Visitors can see traditional handicrafts integrated with avant-garde elements, such as lacquered articles, porcelain, glassware, and gold-gilded vessels. Films by 144 graduates are also available to watch on the spot.

Date: Though June 20

Opening hours: 9:30am -4:40pm

Address: 352 Xiangshan Village, Zhuantang Subdistrict

Xianghu Campus

The CAA also cultivates students for fundamental education. These graduates are going to be teachers to hand down their skills and artistic ideas. Their calligraphy and ink-wash paintings are exhibited in Xianghu Campus.

Date: Though June 10

Opening hours: 9:30am-4:40pm

Address: At the crossroads of Nanliu and Jinxiu roads

Zhejiang Art Museum

Oil paintings, woodcuts, frescos and architecture designs are shown in this venue. All the paintings are centered on "a less-traveled road in forest," which corresponds to this year's theme "world tree."

Date: Though June 10

Opening hours: 9am-5pm

Address: 138 Nanshan Rd

Zhijiang Pavilion of Zhejiang Library

This venue mainly displays artworks themed on "jungles." People can see experimental cross-media works bend technology with contemporary art.

Date: Though June 10

Opening hours: 9am-5pm

Address: At the intersection of Fenghua and Wenjing roads

Quan Shanshi Art Center

The CAA has an affiliated high school which was founded in 1929. The school offers courses in painting, sketching, calligraphy, Chinese ink-wash painting, oil painting, sculpture, photography and film. These high school students' works are showcased here.

Date: Though June 15

Opening hours: 9:30am-5pm

Address: 88 Jianghan Rd

World Tourism Museum Hangzhou

Ink-wash painting and calligraphy have been considered the best departments of the CAA. The university had been dedicated to cultivating young calligraphers to explore contemporary aspects of the ancient art since the mid-1990s. The exhibits showcase the possibilities of the ancient art that merged traditional arts into modern life and other cultures.

Date: Though June 20

Opening hours: 9am-5pm

Address: Hushan Islet, Xiaoshan District

OeEli

OoEli is a popular shopping mall in downtown area. The mall carved out a space for the graduation season, showing caricatures, cartoons, animations, and video game works.

Date: Though June 10

Opening hours: 10:10am -8:30pm

Address: 398 Tianmushan Rd