Li Yunxiao's modern Yueju Opera wins hearts in Shanghai

"Qian Tang Li" the groundbreaking modern opera by the Zhejiang Xiaobaihua Yueju Opera Troupe, has recently captivated audiences in Shanghai.

"Qian Tang Li," the groundbreaking modern opera by the Zhejiang Xiaobaihua Yueju Opera Troupe, has recently captivated audiences in Shanghai. The magnetic allure of leading actress Li Yunxiao drew her fans from all corners of the country to witness her performance.

What was the new challenges for Li in bringing this new role to life? What do her fans think of her latest venture? Shanghai Daily interviewed Li and her passionate fans.