Take a walk along Hengshan Road and celebrate heritage

  11:41 UTC+8, 2024-06-09       0
A slew of music-themed activities are being held on Hengshan Road in Xuhui District to celebrate Cultural and Natural Heritage Day and the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
A slew of music-themed activities are being held on Hengshan Road in Xuhui District to celebrate Cultural and Natural Heritage Day and the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

Ti Gong

A city walk in Xuhui District

During the holiday, euphonious Jiangnan sizhu (string and wind music), folk music and jazz music will resound at No. 8 Hengshan Road, a cultural and creative park at the Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical Conservation Zone in the afternoon.

An intangible cultural heritage guochao (China-chic) bazaar featuring 100 different types of perfumed sachets, pankou (frog fastener), dim sum craft of Qiaojiashan, a traditional Shanghai gourmet brand dating back to 1909, Laofengxiang enamel ware technique, Shanghai paper-cut, and Yueju Opera is held at the same time.

Ti Gong

A unique traditional Chinese opera experience.

People are able to experience traditional Chinese opera make-up and learn techniques from inheritors of intangible cultural heritage.

People also enjoyed the fun of making zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings.

Ti Gong

People make zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings.

Some 20 residents and tourists explored several buildings such as the Shanghai Symphony Museum and Museum for Oriental Musical Instruments at the Hengfu Music Block on foot.

To celebrate the day and the festival, about 100 activities are rolling out across the district, from night tours of former residences of cartoonist Zhang Leping (1910-1992) and playwright Ke Ling (1909-2000) to explorations into the origin of haipai (Shanghai-style) craft at Tou-Se-We Museum, which used to be an orphanage 160 years ago.

Ti Gong

A visit to a museum in Xuhui.

If you go:

Date: 1pm-6:30pm, June 9 and 10

Address: 8 Hengshan Road, Xuhui District 徐汇区衡山路8号

Ti Gong

Traditional Chinese music performance during the event.

Ti Gong

The bazaar attracts many visitors.

Ti Gong

A girl in traditional make-up and costume

Ti Gong

Dragon boats featured at the bazaar

Ti Gong

Dragon Boat Festive elements feature zongzi mascots

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
Fuxing Road
