Eminent artists' vision revives an ancient Chinese art of transparency and purity

The Liuli China Museum at 25 Taikang Road in at the heart of the Tianzifang arts and crafts enclave and the first comprehensive museum in China and Asia to showcase glass art.

Background

The Liuli China Museum opened in 2010 is at 25 Taikang Road, the heart of the Tianzifang arts and crafts enclave. It is the first comprehensive industry museum in China and Asia to showcase glass art.

This Shanghai's sole Liuli (glass) arts museum was founded by eminent artists Loretta H. Yang and Chang Yi.

Chang is a renowned film director whose most famous works are a trilogy of films centred around a nuanced female lead character that he wrote and directed. His films contributed significantly to the Taiwan New Wave in cinema. Yang, his wife, is also well-known and received Best Actress awards from both the Golden Horse Awards and the Asia-Pacific Film Festival.

In 1987, Chang and Yang left the entertainment industry together to found Liuligongfang – the first contemporary glass art studio in the Chinese-speaking world.

Liuli, the material, holds profound significance, is not only a path to bolster their culture and history by reviving an ancient Chinese art lost for two thousand years, but also a representation of Chinese Buddhist teachings. Advocating for the tranquil state of 'transparency and purity,' Liuli embodies the Eastern philosophy of "impermanence."

Standing 14.7 meters tall and occupying 2,400 square meters, the museum is a unique venue for viewing art, research and education, reading, event promotion, shopping and dining.

The museum contains over 262 pieces of Liuli artifacts from the Warring States to the Qing Dynasty. It also holds an extensive collection of Liuli from key international and domestic artists and Yang's anthology of Buddhist designs. Prestigious temporary exhibitions are held biannually.

Architecture Style

The museum is four floors high. The ground floor of the museum features a café, art gallery, and gift shop.

On entering the main exhibition areas on the second and third floors, visitors find themselves immersed in a vast narrative elucidating "The Story of Chinese Liuli."

In fact, the museum resembles Liuli itself.

During the day, two peonies fashioned from metal wires, camouflaged with cement around it to appear as a nondescript grey building. When the lights switch on around sunset, it transforms into an eye-catching artistic statement. Radiating light in all directions, the peonies dazzle as the colours shift from magenta to violet and emerald. It succeeds in drawing the eye even amidst the bustling nightlife of Shanghai. The colossal flowers were designed by Yang. Handmade from stainless steel wire and consisting of 5,025 petals, the stunning blossoms took three months to install and weigh 1.5 tons. They attract the visitors even before stepping into the museum.

The first floor of the museum is occupied by gallery, cafe, gift shop; the museum's second and third floors are the main exhibition areas, the heart of "the story of Chinese Liuli."

Cafeteria

There is a SeeSaw coffee shop on the first floor near the entrance. Visitors can enjoy a cup of coffee and watch the street scene outside on Taikang road. Different from other SeeSaw coffee shops in town, the one inside museum is quiet and cozy especially bathed in the sunlight through the French windows.

Gift Shop

The Liuli China Art Museum gift shop offers a series of art derivatives made in Liuli iuli varying from accessories and daily utensils to ornaments.

The top three on the list are

1. Auspiciousness Doubled

An ornament fused with elements of birds, fruits and branches, giving a blessing of luck and fortune.

2. In Unity

An ornament in shape of the figure eight with two fish swimming on top, rendering a message of fulfillment and harmony.







3. Uplift

The ornament features a upward spiraling dragon with power and vigor, indicating that all the challenges and difficulties could be covered just like the dragon that went through wind, rain, thunder and lightning.

If you go

Date: 10am-5pm (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Liuli China Art Museum

Address: 25 Taikang Rd 泰康路25号