Classic depiction of a legendary figure in Chinese history by Italian artist Giovanni Gherardini unveiled as part of the "Special Exhibition Work of the 18th Century Masterpieces."

Emperor Kangxi (1654-1722) is often portrayed in movies and TVs, but a real depiction of this legendary figure in Chinese history is unveiled at the "Special Exhibition Work of the 18th Century Masterpieces" at Bund One Art Museum.

The exhibition is one of 10 exhibitions in collaboration between the Uffizi Gallery and Bund One Art Museum over five years.

The classic portrait of Kangxi was created in the early 18th century by Italian painter Giovanni Gherardini (1654-1725). This is the first time the painting has left Italy and gone back to China in the 300 years since it was taken to Italy by the painter.

Gherardini was born in Modena, Italy, and studied architectural perspective in Bologna. He was the earliest Western painter known to work at the palace of Emperor Kangxi. Because of his precise mastery of Western perspective techniques and the skillful use of oil, the painting has been considered as the best portrait to date that captures the true face of the emperor.

In the painting, the emperor, wearing a red velvet hat, is depicted with slender nose and small, sharp eyes, revealing a not to be underestimated majesty. Compared to the embellished portraits of the emperor in the official portraits of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), this portrait shows us a more realistic, vivid and uniquely charismatic image.

This year coincides with the 370th anniversary of the emperor's birth and the 700th anniversary of the death of Marco Polo, "so this work is of great significance, as a symbol of Sino-Italian cultural exchanges," said Simone Verde, director of the Uffizi Gallery. "It not only adds an unparalleled imperial landscape to the exhibition, but also injects new vigor and vitality into the traditional Sino-Italian friendship."

The work, together with other 80 masterpieces created by heavyweight names including Goya, Thiepollo, Canaletto and Buchet from the Uffizi Gallery's collection, will run through August 25.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through August 25; 10am-6pm



Address: 3/F, 1 Zhongshan Rd E1 中山东一路1号3楼

Admission: 188 yuan