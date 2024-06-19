Feature / Art & Culture

Hermès installation encourages visitors to embark on a journey of self-discovery

Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  14:53 UTC+8, 2024-06-19       0
Artist Song Dong presents a captivating exhibition employing an interplay of windows and mirrors creating a realm of reflection and a view of the world through a fresh perspective.
Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  14:53 UTC+8, 2024-06-19       0
Hermès installation encourages visitors to embark on a journey of self-discovery

The solo exhibition on the fourth floor

Hermès is presenting its summer installation, "Window Within Window," created by Chinese artist Song Dong, at Hermès Maison in Shanghai. This captivating exhibition employs the interplay of windows and mirrors to create a realm of reflection, encouraging visitors to embark on a journey of self-discovery and see the world through a fresh perspective.

Beijing-based Song is known for a diverse body of work that includes installations, sculptures, performances, videos, and theater. His art explores themes of memory, history, and the intrinsic value of human expression.

This season's installation at Hermès extends his ongoing exploration of repurposed window frames and reflective surfaces, showcasing glass reliefs of horse motifs. These frames, salvaged from urban wastelands, are transformed into kaleidoscopic boxes and winding screens, adorned with multicolored mirrors and glass.

Hermès installation encourages visitors to embark on a journey of self-discovery

The window display at the Hermès Maison in Shanghai

Beyond the window display, the facade of Hermès Maison in Shanghai is adorned with colored glass decals, creating a vibrant play of light and color that integrates seamlessly with the cityscape.

A window symbolizes a gateway to the world, embodying a yearning for diversity and heterogeneity, while also inviting inward reflection and self-awareness. The horse, a significant symbol in Hermès' heritage, represents strength, beauty, freedom, and courage.

For Song, the horse also holds a deep symbolism, drawing from ancient Chinese artistic traditions. His glass reliefs depict classic motifs such as the Dragon Horse and Bagua, a mythical creature carrying a Bagua diagram, and the Galloping Horse Treading on a Swallow, capturing a horse in mid-flight.

Hermès installation encourages visitors to embark on a journey of self-discovery

The solo exhibition on the fourth floor

The experience extends to the fourth floor, where an eponymous art exhibition invites visitors to ascend a spiral staircase into a prismatic structure crafted from reclaimed windows and mirrors. This matrix of reflections evokes a sense of infinity, with glass windows bearing white frames and horse motifs resembling open books, creating intimate alcoves where windows and mirrors converge to construct spiritual sanctuaries.

If you go:

Date: The window display runs to August 8, and the solo exhibition on 4th floor lasts through June 30.

Address: 217 Middle Huaihai Road

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Maison
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     