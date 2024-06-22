AI-driven designs meet traditional Chinese techniques

Design Shanghai has showcased a dazzling array of innovations demonstrating how the synergy of technology and ancient craftsmanship is redefining the future of architecture.

Design Shanghai has showcased a dazzling array of innovations demonstrating how the synergy of cutting-edge technology and ancient craftsmanship is redefining the future of architecture.

This year’s event, which ran from June 19 to Saturday, featured a compelling blend of sleek, AI-driven designs and intricately crafted works that celebrated traditional Chinese techniques. They highlight the exciting possibilities when modernity and heritage intertwine, promising a new era of architectural brilliance that is both forward-thinking and deeply rooted in cultural legacy.

“AI opens up a world of endless possibilities,” said Erez Ella, an Israeli architect known for his innovative approach to architecture and urban planning. He is the founding principal of HQ Architects, a company based in Tel Aviv that emphasizes integrating architecture with urban and cultural contexts.

“With AI, we can quickly explore hundreds of design possibilities, allowing us to focus more on creativity and cultural integration rather than getting bogged down by technical details,” he said.

Undoubtedly, AI is revolutionizing architectural practices by enabling the rapid generation of diverse design options.

Ella shared an example that illustrated the practical application of AI in modern architectural design. In the project of Givatayim City Hall in Israel, his team harnessed the power of AI to reimagine the building’s facade, focusing on criteria such as sunlight management, material sustainability, and overall environmental performance.

courtesy of HQ Architects

“Using AI, we input various parameters, including the need for indirect natural lighting, minimal material usage, and sustainability goals," he said. "The AI then generated thousands of design options, each addressing these criteria in unique ways."

This approach allowed the team to swiftly explore a wide array of possibilities that would have taken much longer through traditional methods.

“AI’s ability to quickly process and propose diverse solutions meant that we could evaluate and refine the designs far more efficiently,” he said. “It’s like having a room full of ideas where our role as architects is to select and refine the best ones, ensuring they align with both aesthetic and functional goals."

AI’s capability to handle technical aspects frees architects to concentrate on creative and cultural dimensions, which are crucial for developing meaningful and resonant spaces.

“AI provides us with a multitude of design options, but it’s up to us to select the ones that best reflect the cultural and social contexts of our projects,” he said. “This process transforms architects into editors, thinkers or decision-makers, who refine and perfect the narrative of each design.”

courtesy of HQ Architects

Despite AI’s impressive capabilities, Ella firmly believed it cannot replace architects because it lacks the nuanced understanding of cultural contexts that human architects bring to the table.

“AI can generate designs that meet functional requirements, but it doesn’t understand the subtleties of cultural significance,” he explained. “For example, what may be a technically sound design in one context might be culturally inappropriate in another. It's our job as architects to bridge that gap and ensure our designs honor and reflect the local heritage and traditions.”

While AI is revolutionizing architecture through technological innovation, another profound perspective came from Zhang Lei, who champions the importance of traditional craftsmanship in modern architecture.

Zhang's approach stands in striking contrast to the futuristic capabilities of AI, focusing instead on the timeless value of human touch and the deep cultural roots of building materials and techniques.

He has been dedicated to deconstructing traditional crafts into materials and techniques, actively exploring how these can be integrated into contemporary design. The Rong Design Library, which he helped establish, serves as a hub for this exploration, promoting the preservation and evolution of traditional Chinese craftsmanship.

At this year’s Design Shanghai, the Rong Design Exhibition highlighted “Casting” as its ninth edition theme, following previous themes such as bamboo, silk, clay, copper, paper, mortise and tenon joints, coloring, and weaving.

The exhibition invited 38 designers and artists from various fields to collaborate on 28 projects, fostering a rich dialogue between casting craftsmanship and modern design.

It showcased an array of materials that can be cast, including metal, clay, organic substances, wax, glass, and plastics. Visitors were treated to diverse casting processes, from traditional fish bone molds to more contemporary plaster and silicone molds, each transforming fluid materials into solid forms for various uses.

“Casting is a fundamental technique in Chinese craft, worthy of detailed study and modern application,” Zhang said. “The exhibition aimed to highlight how these traditional methods can be revitalized and integrated into contemporary contexts, thus bridging the gap between heritage and modernity.”

One notable highlight was the work of a Japanese designer who transformed the typically discarded sand molds of casting into beautiful, functional pieces, demonstrating how imperfections can be reimagined as elements of beauty. Another featured artist used everyday objects like manhole covers and stones as molds to create wax sculptures, showcasing a fresh perspective on the possibilities of traditional casting techniques.

“Traditional craftsmanship adds a layer of depth and meaning to architecture that technology alone cannot achieve," Zhang said. "It’s about preserving the essence of our cultural heritage while creating a connection with the future."