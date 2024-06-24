﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Beethoven music festival launched in Shanghai before touring nationwide

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:33 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0
The For Youth Beethoven China Music Festival brings performances, concerts and workshops by and for Chinese and foreign musicians will be held in Shanghai and other Chinese cities.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:33 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0

A slew of activities including concerts and music workshops will liven up cities across the nation as part of a music festival launched in Shanghai on Sunday.

During the For Youth Beethoven China Music Festival, performances, concerts and workshops by and for Chinese and foreign musicians will be held in Shanghai and other Chinese cities including Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Qingdao through the end of this year.

These will include piano, vocal, chamber music, and symphony performances and competitions. The 2024 (Shanghai) Piano Art Week is scheduled to be held at the Shanghai Concert Hall in Huangpu District in October.

It is the first Sino-German cultural exchange cooperation program authorized by BTHVN, a global body commemorating and spreading Beethoven's music culture.

Under the guidance of the Chinese Culture Promotion Society and organized by Asian Arts, which has successfully hosted hundreds of Sino-German cultural exchange activities, the event is expected to attract the participation of more than 10,000 music lovers across the nation.

Beethoven music festival launched in Shanghai before touring nationwide
Ti Gong

A chorus event during the launching ceremony

Outstanding contestants and teams who lead in competitions during the event will have performances in Germany arranged to promote music cultural exchange between China and Germany, and create an international arena for the young generation who love music.

Every year, a large number of musicians and philharmonic orchestras from Germany are invited to China, enabling Chinese music lovers to experience live classical music culture from Europe, and Chinese music lovers also go to Germany on cultural exchanges, and this was how the program originated, said Wang Zhixing, head of the program.

"We hope to establish a platform for the young generation to showcase themselves and fulfill their dreams on stage," Wang said.

The Bonn Beethoven Concert Hall in Germany and Xizi Concert Hall in Hangzhou, neighboring Zhejiang Province, have become sister concert halls under the program.

"Beethoven is the greatest German composer and the insurmountable peak in the music field, thus the event has profound cultural value and spiritual essence," said Zhang Dingyuan, chief director of the keyboard department of the School of Music of East China Normal University. "It is expected that the event will inspire the young generation with the human community spirit of Beethoven."

Beethoven music festival launched in Shanghai before touring nationwide
Ti Gong

A violin performance

Beethoven music festival launched in Shanghai before touring nationwide
Ti Gong

A piano performance

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Concert Hall
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     