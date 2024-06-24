Ancient water town helps you beat the heat

A series of activities and events is on offer at "Beat the Heat – Summer Festival" in Wuzhen, an ancient water town in neighboring Zhejiang Province, from June 29 to August 31.

"Beat the Heat – Summer Festival" will be held in the ancient canal town of Wuzhen in neighboring Zhejiang Province from June 29 to August 31.

The water town has a history dating back more than 6,000 years.

The festival aims to represent how Wuzhen residents enjoyed the summer, from morning tea and "water-splashing" to evening parties at the riverside.

Among them, water-splashing is a highlight.

It's tradition for residents to splash water on a flagstone street to cool down the heat accumulated during the day. The steam takes away the heat, which is why the street got its "cool street" name. The tradition will continue this year. Visitors can take part in this "battle of water."



The summer morning tea tradition is also being revived this summer.

In the old days, residents would be up early to catch the morning tea market. Sitting by the river, they leisurely drank their morning tea to start the day.

In a bid to attract more young people, there will be various evening activities along the river bank, including "Canal Party," "Overlooking the Canal — Colorful Night on the Terrace." A 100-meter bazaar along the canal with a variety of food plus themed areas combining theater, music and beer will be on offer.

If you go

By train: Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station or Shanghai South Railway Station to Jiaxing City, and then take a bus or a taxi to Wuzhen. There is a direct shuttle bus from Jiaxing Bus Center to Wuzhen.

By bus: Take a long-distance bus from Shanghai East Bus Station to Wuzhen.

By car: Wuzhen is about 120 kilometers from Shanghai. It will take around 2 hours.

For more details, check https://www.ewuzhen.com/