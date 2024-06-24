﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Hands-on experience for visitors to Shanghai Museum East Branch

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  21:24 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0
In a bid to raise public awareness of protecting precious antiques, the museum has decided to leave some treasures out of their glass cases so they can be carefully handled.
Shanghai Museum East Branch is re-opening to the public on June 26.

Ancient Chinese ceramics on display with some available for visitors to touch.

Visitors will be able to touch ceramics from the Kang Xi period and antique jade when the Shanghai Museum East Branch re-opens to the public on June 26.

Ten new exhibition halls plus interactive spaces will be open, occupying about 80 percent of the whole exhibition space.

The total number of visitors per day will be increased to 20,000, and reservations can be made on WeChat (上博参观预约).

"Ancient Chinese Ceramics," "Jade Gallery," "Coins of Different Dynasties and Periods," and "Chinese Seals" will be the museum's permanent exhibitions.

In a bid to raise public awareness of protecting these precious antiques, the museum decided to leave some treasures out of their glass cases that can be handled by visitors.

A digital hall displays ancient landscape paintings.

"Shanghai Archeology" and "China and the World: Ceramics and Exchange" are two themed exhibitions to open soon, focusing on the process of the city's development and foreign cultural exchanges.
"Digital Hall: Landscape of Jiangnan" on the 2nd floor is one of the highlights.

Covering an area of 500 square meters, the exhibition is the first digital show of the ancient Chinese art pieces from the Five Dynasties (907-979) to the Qing Dynasty (1616-1911).

Shuttle buses between Shanghai Museum at People's Square and the Shanghai Museum East Branch will run at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm.

Date: 9am-7pm

Venue: Shanghai Museum East Branch

Address: 1952 Century Avenue 世纪大道1952号

Admission: Free

Please make reservations on the museum's WeChat program上博参观预约



Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
