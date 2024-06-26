Huang Binhong and Qi Baishi's artworks go under the hammer
A collection of ink-wash paintings and calligraphy, ancient porcelain, modern ceramics, Buddha statues, and a copper censer will be auctioned off at the 2024 Shanghai Council Spring Auction on June 30 at the Shanghai Grand Theater.
"The Culmination: Huang Binhong (1865–1955) of the South and Qi Baishi (1899–1983) of the North" are among them.
In the history of modern Chinese painting, Huang and Qi are considered the country's southern and northern representatives, respectively. Although the two masters had only a few interactions during their lives, each represented a distinct art style in the evolution of Chinese contemporary painting.
Huang's paintings are known for their "complexity," but Qi's art is famed for its "simplicity." The two employed various artistic styles to create their unique artistic personalities and features that straddled "resemblance and unlikeness."
During the winter of 1951, Huang created "Spring Dawn over Xiqiao." At the time, the artist's right eye was practically blind, and his left eye was blurry.
However, Huang took advantage of the chance to indulge his hands and eyes, adopting a more free-flowing expression. Some critics even claimed that this artwork borrowed techniques from Western impressionism and abstraction.
Qi's "Seclusion in the Woods" reflects his favorite subjects, the cypress and the house. Traditionally, pine and cypress trees are planted in temples and sacred places due to their evergreen nature.
Qi, on the other hand, was brave enough to defy tradition to promote his vision of "the plowman has his land, and every person has his shelter."
Another highlight is "The Porcelain of a Century." Wang Xiliang (1922–2023), a well-known modern ceramist in China, created "Lady Bathed by the Autumn Moon Under the Phoenix Tree" in 1995.
The painting captures the essence of Wang's pastel simplicity attractively. Wang paints a distinctive form on both sides of the bottle. On one side, a young girl in a red dress holds a flute beside two tall trees reaching high into the sky, while a water buffalo relaxes. On the other side, the tableau depicts an old pine standing atop a cliff, symbolizing an unwavering spirit.
Preview
Date: 9:30am-7:30pm, June 28, 29
Auction
Date: 9:30am, June 30
Venue: 8/F, Shanghai Grand Theater
Address: 200 Huangpi Rd N. 黄陂北路200号