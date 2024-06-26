Huang Binhong and Qi Baishi's artworks go under the hammer

A collection of ink-wash paintings and calligraphy, ancient porcelain, modern ceramics, Buddha statues, and a copper censer will be auctioned off at the 2024 Shanghai Council Spring Auction on June 30 at the Shanghai Grand Theater.

"The Culmination: Huang Binhong (1865–1955) of the South and Qi Baishi (1899–1983) of the North" are among them.

In the history of modern Chinese painting, Huang and Qi are considered the country's southern and northern representatives, respectively. Although the two masters had only a few interactions during their lives, each represented a distinct art style in the evolution of Chinese contemporary painting.

Huang's paintings are known for their "complexity," but Qi's art is famed for its "simplicity." The two employed various artistic styles to create their unique artistic personalities and features that straddled "resemblance and unlikeness."

During the winter of 1951, Huang created "Spring Dawn over Xiqiao." At the time, the artist's right eye was practically blind, and his left eye was blurry.

However, Huang took advantage of the chance to indulge his hands and eyes, adopting a more free-flowing expression. Some critics even claimed that this artwork borrowed techniques from Western impressionism and abstraction.