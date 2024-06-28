Display of unearthed gold, silver treasures from Song Dynasty

Four hundred pieces of gold and silver handicrafts found buried underground in Yi County, Hebei Province, are on display in Hangzhou Linping Museum through August 11.

In 1986, archeologists found piles of gold and silver handicrafts buried underground in Yi County, north China's Hebei Province. It caused a sensation nationwide and provided historians with materials to learn about a bygone era. Some antiquities were embossed with the characters of "元丰四年" and "政和六年," which refers to the years of 1081 and 1116 during the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Therefore, professionals believe the find may be attributed to the social turbulence when the royal court retreated from north to south China under the Jurchen people's invasion. Perhaps the fugitives chose to bury the treasures instead of carrying them while on the run. Four hundred pieces of these buried antiques, including 14 national top-flight treasures, are on display through August 11 in Hangzhou Linping Museum, also known as the China Jiangnan Watertown Cultural Museum. Organizers categorized the exhibits into four sections, namely wine vessels, jewelry, currency and sundries.

Gold was more popular in the Song Dynasty than in earlier dynasties because the then-royal court authorized private mining and free trade. The hitherto inaccessible gold was made available to the common people. Smoother lines, floral motifs, and thinner textures were featured on the Song-style wine vessels. At the time, wine was promoted in that era since it dominated the imperial court's tax revenue. Song people designed a myriad of different wine vessels, including zhuwan (注碗, pouring bowl), panyu (盘盂, wine tray) and jiuzhan (酒盏, wine cup). The series of silver and gold wine vessels at the exhibition exemplifies the pinnacle of aesthetics during the Song Dynasty.

Since the economy developed rapidly during the dynasty, people's lives were quickly enriched. Exquisite accessories show their passion to create a luxury life. Gold hairpins, earrings, combs, bracelets, and other accessories with sophisticated patterns and sculptures were popular with the nobility. When a daughter of a wealthy family married, they would give the bridegroom's family a dowry that must include a few gold articles. The common people would use more affordable silver to manufacture accessories by imitating the styles of the nobility. At that time, parents would invite goldsmiths home to make a batch of accessories. Among them, the hairpins were the most sought after. Flowers and phoenixes were the most common patterns engraved on the surfaces. Fruits and vines also appeared on many of the accessories. These patterns symbolized harmony and auspiciousness, and were gorgeously embossed on the artifacts.

The highlight on show is a gold comb with the motif of manchijiao (满池娇, a pondful of delicate beauty) which has lotus, mandarin ducks and aquatic plants in a pond. The pattern was popular among ancient people as it reflected social status and wealth. Even in modern days, the tradition of wearing glittering accessories continues among Chinese women in all walks of life. It is believed to bring good luck and fortune. Dating back to the Shang Dynasty (c. 16th century-11th century BC), China started to use precious metals, particularly gold and silver, as currency. During the Song Dynasty, gold and silver ingots developed further in terms of standardization and geographic reach. They became accessible to common people, as commerce reached an apex in that dynasty. Much as today's paper bills are printed with serial numbers, ingots from that time were imprinted with Chinese characters indicating origin, and sometimes their intended use.