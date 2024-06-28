Fairy-tale villa of a Swedish shipping magnate retains iconic status

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.

In Sweden’s southernmost county of Skane, washed by the waves of the Oresund Strait linking the North and Baltic seas, lies the ancestral home of Captain Nils Moller and his family.

The saga of their bond with Shanghai traces back to 1859, when Moller, fueled by a blend of curiosity and daring, embarked on a voyage from Sweden to China, seeking fortunes unknown.

Upon his arrival, Moller carved out a formidable presence in Shanghai. He founded a shipping company, which handled everything from ship ownership and cargo transport to marine broking. It eventually became a pivotal representative for multiple multinational corporations.

Moller’s life in Shanghai spanned four decades. Starting from scratch, he rose to become a magnate of his era. In 1903, he returned to the city of Helsingborg in Skane, where he died at age 78, leaving behind a legacy of wealth and success.

That legacy was inherited by Nils’s descendants, with his son Eric Moller taking the helm in 1913. Born in Shanghai in 1875, Eric had been involved in his father’s business since he was 15. Under his leadership, the company flourished, bolstering the family’s influence and wealth.

The Mollers were not only shrewd businessmen but also possessed a flair for the arts, particularly architecture. Moller Villa in Jing’an District is a legacy to their talent.

The design of the fairytale-style house is supposedly based on a sketch drawn by Moller’s daughter from a dream she had.

It’s a masterpiece of Nordic architecture, a symphony of heights and angles that gives it a unique, whimsical character. The roof is an elaborate dance of varying elevations, with sharp, four-sided peaks and an intricate interplay of convex and concave surfaces.