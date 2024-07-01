Feature / Art & Culture

Animation exhibition launches art museum on its new site

"Animation China: A History of Shanghai Animation Films" at Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum on display through October 8 should revive childhood memories for many visitors.
Animation exhibition launches art museum on its new site

Once familiar cartoon characters evoke a feeling of nostalgia among museum visitors.

An exhibition of Shanghai animation has launched Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum at its new site on Weihai Road.

"Animation China: A History of Shanghai Animation Films" is on show through October 8.

Covering an area of 3,600 square meters, the museum's new venue includes an exhibition hall, café, and gift shop plus a public education activity center and documentation center.

Visitors entering the exhibition hall will find a multimedia projection device with hundreds of animated images to revive childhood memories.

The exhibition is in several sections. For example, "Journey of Painting" features documentation, objects and video that reflect the development of the Shanghai Animation Film Studio.

The "Classic Tour" section has household images in films produced by Shanghai Animation Film Studio that not only evoke a feeling of nostalgia among visitors, but also reflect the high-standard and dedicated efforts of the production teams.

Animation exhibition launches art museum on its new site

Visitors look at some of the museum exhibits.

Animation exhibition launches art museum on its new site

Documentation and related materials introduce the development of Shanghai Animation Film Studio.

Shanghai Animation Film Studio is also known for applying various media in its films.

The "Media Exploration" section introduces the characteristics of hand-painted, ink, puppets, and paper-cutting to the public. Through the restoration of the working scenes of the four types of animation films, visitors are able to gain a deeper understanding of production techniques in different media.

In "Response and Tribute," the exhibition selects different styles created by teachers and students at colleges as well as independent animation artists, responding to the history of Chinese animation films via contemporary animation innovation.

Nearly 200 completed scripts with stage designs from the studio's collection are perhaps the best silent tribute to all those who have contributed to China's animation industry.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through October 8 (closed on Mondays), 10am–6pm
Venue: Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum
Address: 48 Weihai Rd 威海路48号
Admission: 60 yuan

