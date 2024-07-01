Animation exhibition launches art museum on its new site

An exhibition of Shanghai animation has launched Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum at its new site on Weihai Road.

"Animation China: A History of Shanghai Animation Films" is on show through October 8.

Covering an area of 3,600 square meters, the museum's new venue includes an exhibition hall, café, and gift shop plus a public education activity center and documentation center.

Visitors entering the exhibition hall will find a multimedia projection device with hundreds of animated images to revive childhood memories.

The exhibition is in several sections. For example, "Journey of Painting" features documentation, objects and video that reflect the development of the Shanghai Animation Film Studio.

The "Classic Tour" section has household images in films produced by Shanghai Animation Film Studio that not only evoke a feeling of nostalgia among visitors, but also reflect the high-standard and dedicated efforts of the production teams.