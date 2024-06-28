Jiushi Art Museum presents Zao Wou-Ki exhibition

"If I had not become a painter, I would have been a poet," the late Zao Wou-Ki (1921-2013) once said. Zao was one of the most famous contemporary abstract oil painters both in China and France.

"Echoes of Verses: The Poetic Palimpsests of Zao Wou-Ki" is on show at Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum through October 13. The exhibition features the master's prints in different periods, spanning from figurative to abstraction.

It is also one of a series of events to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-France diplomatic relations.

Selected from Zao's prints from the 1950s to the early 2000s, the exhibition includes nearly 100 of his rare prints and ceramics, plus precious works and poems completed in collaborations between Zao and various poets.

It juxtaposes different stages of the master's art renderings with corresponding poetry, reflecting a multidimensional enlightenment of intellect and spirit through the boundless fusion of art and literature.