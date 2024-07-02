Feature / Art & Culture

Chinese artist Chen Qi wins Prix d'honneur at Salon des Beaux Arts 2024

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  11:51 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0
Chinese ink-wash painter Chen Qi is awarded the Prix d'honneur at the Salon des Beaux Arts 2024 on June 30.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  11:51 UTC+8, 2024-07-02       0
Chinese artist Chen Qi wins Prix d'honneur at Salon des Beaux Arts 2024

Chen Qi's calligraphy work "Civilization Mutual Learning" is gifted to the French National Society of Fine Arts by the Shanghai Chen Qi Cultural and Art Foundation. Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye was at the scene for the donation.

Chinese artist Chen Qi wins Prix d'honneur at Salon des Beaux Arts 2024

"Lotus"

Chinese artist Chen Qi wins Prix d'honneur at Salon des Beaux Arts 2024

"Pomegranate"

Chinese ink-wash artist Chen Qi was awarded the Prix d'honneur at the Salon des Beaux Arts 2024 on June 30.

It marks the first time a Shanghai artist has won the award in half a century.

"The three ink-wash paintings are actually inspired by porcelain made at official ancient kilns," Chen said. "After deciphering the shape, texture and colors of the porcelain, I tried to use the most traditional Chinese way of expression, then integrate it into a contemporary composition to form a global aesthetical reflection of Chinese ink-wash paintings."

Supported by the Ministry of Culture of France and Societe Nationale des Beaux Arts, the salon was established in 1864 and is now one of the oldest and most famed art exhibitions in Europe with a strong reputation.

This year, 25 Chinese artists have been shortlisted for the Salon des Beaux Arts 2024.

Chang Shuhong (1904-1994), San Yu (1900-1966), Pan Yuliang (1895-1977), Zao Wou-Ki (1921-2013) and Wu Guanzhong (1919-2010) — all heavy-weight names in Chinese modern art — have previously participated in the Salon.

Chinese artist Chen Qi wins Prix d'honneur at Salon des Beaux Arts 2024

"Peony"

"Peony" is one of the three paintings that breaks from the stereotypical "gaudy" colors. Instead, Chen uses red, white, and blue hues, reminiscent of the colors of the French flag, to paint his peony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     