Chinese artist Chen Qi wins Prix d'honneur at Salon des Beaux Arts 2024

Chinese ink-wash artist Chen Qi was awarded the Prix d'honneur at the Salon des Beaux Arts 2024 on June 30.

It marks the first time a Shanghai artist has won the award in half a century.

"The three ink-wash paintings are actually inspired by porcelain made at official ancient kilns," Chen said. "After deciphering the shape, texture and colors of the porcelain, I tried to use the most traditional Chinese way of expression, then integrate it into a contemporary composition to form a global aesthetical reflection of Chinese ink-wash paintings."

Supported by the Ministry of Culture of France and Societe Nationale des Beaux Arts, the salon was established in 1864 and is now one of the oldest and most famed art exhibitions in Europe with a strong reputation.



This year, 25 Chinese artists have been shortlisted for the Salon des Beaux Arts 2024.

Chang Shuhong (1904-1994), San Yu (1900-1966), Pan Yuliang (1895-1977), Zao Wou-Ki (1921-2013) and Wu Guanzhong (1919-2010) — all heavy-weight names in Chinese modern art — have previously participated in the Salon.