Shanghai Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its 145th anniversary in September

The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra concluded its 2023-2024 season with Mahler's majestic "Symphony No. 3" and announced a diverse schedule for the new season.

The new season will begin in the first week of September with a concert commemorating the orchestra's 145th anniversary and Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall's 10th anniversary.

That will be followed by two world premieres, German baritone Matthias Georne as the orchestra's artist-in-residence, 11 concerts led by music director Yu Long, and a star-studded roster of international soloists and conductors.

On September 6, Georne will perform the concluding movement of Mahler's "Das Lied von der Erde." The performance will include violinist Hilary Hahn and cellist Qin Liwei, who will perform alongside the orchestra led by Yu, and three other conductors, Cao Peng, Chen Xieyang, and Hou Runyu. They will recount some of the highlights from the orchestra's 145-year history, including masterworks by Wagner, Mozart, Mahler, and Tchaikovsky, as well as iconic works by Chinese composers Ma Sicong and Huang Yijun.