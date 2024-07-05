Multimedia artist explores interplay between image and narrative

If everything can be edited, how can you perceive the world?

"CRISPR Whisper," the latest exhibition by multimedia artist Liu Shiyuan at Fotografiska Shanghai, offers her insights to that question. Spanning photography, video, text, spatial installations and stage plays, Liu's artistic practice reveals a profound exploration and interrogation of the intricate interplay between image and narrative.

The exhibition features photography series and video works, encapsulating the artist's creative journey over the past decade. Liu's works deconstruct and reassemble images down to pixels and video stills, the fundamental units of contemporary visual communication.

A meticulous approach parallels CRISPR gene-editing technology, which modifies the smallest units of life by trimming, cutting, replacing, or adding genes. Similar to CRISPR, Liu's process of searching, cutting, and re-editing images generates new forms of visual expression and innovative ways of seeing.

Her method of inserting sequences and reorganizing them continually expands the possibilities of visual language while navigating ethical boundaries.