﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Art museum celebrates its three-year anniversary with 'Shine in MAP' theme

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-07-08       0
A series of activities are planned to mark the anniversary, including lucky draws at the museum, performances by light music ensembles, and modern dancing, plus art derivatives.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-07-08       0
Art museum celebrates its three-year anniversary with 'Shine in MAP' theme

An installation at the museum in collaboration with Pop Mart.

Art museum celebrates its three-year anniversary with 'Shine in MAP' theme

One of the art derivatives to celebrate MAP's three-year anniversary.

The Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) is celebrating its third anniversary with this summer's theme being "Shine In MAP."

With its stunning view of the Huangpu River and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, the museum is one of Shanghai's top art venues.

Invested and managed by Lujiazui Group, the marble-and-glass rectangle-shaped structure is the work of Ateliers Jean Nouvel.

The museum has planned a series of activities to mark the anniversary, including lucky draws at the museum, performances by light music ensembles, and modern dancing, plus art derivatives.

Art museum celebrates its three-year anniversary with 'Shine in MAP' theme

A promotion for the Ages of Splendor exhibition at the museum.

Art museum celebrates its three-year anniversary with 'Shine in MAP' theme

The museum has a stunning view of the Oriental Pearl Tower.

Visitors can also enjoy the upgraded benefits of the museum's membership card.

The four ongoing exhibitions at MAP are "Cao Fei: Tidal Flux," "Ages of Splendor: A History of Spain in the Museo del Prado," "Fantastic Visions: 100 Years of Surrealism from the National Galleries of Scotland" and "Xu Bing's Gravitational Arena."

Over the past three years, the total number of visitors has reached nearly 2 million. Over the past year, there have been nine major exhibitions and one international children's art exhibition. Nearly 300 online and offline activities have been held.

Drawing inspiration from the works on display and its architecture, the museum has also developed nearly 300 self-supported art derivatives.

Now world-class museums such as Tate Britain and Musée d'Orsay in France will be on the MAP's exhibition list.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Huangpu River
Lujiazui
Huangpu
The Museum of Art Pudong
Pudong
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     