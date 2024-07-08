Art museum celebrates its three-year anniversary with 'Shine in MAP' theme

The Museum of Art Pudong (MAP) is celebrating its third anniversary with this summer's theme being "Shine In MAP."

With its stunning view of the Huangpu River and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, the museum is one of Shanghai's top art venues.

Invested and managed by Lujiazui Group, the marble-and-glass rectangle-shaped structure is the work of Ateliers Jean Nouvel.

The museum has planned a series of activities to mark the anniversary, including lucky draws at the museum, performances by light music ensembles, and modern dancing, plus art derivatives.