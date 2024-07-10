Teen artist grabs the spotlight at Bund One Art Museum

"Within a Square Inch," the solo exhibition of Wu Yanhan, is on show at Bund One Art Museum through July 23.

Known for showcasing masterpieces of Western artists, the museum is exhibiting a series of paintings created by a local teenager for the first time.

"Wu Yanhan is very special. She expresses what she sees and hears in a way that goes beyond reality, incorporating her understanding and imagination to make different objects look like a puzzle," said Xie Dingwei, executive director of Bund One Art Museum.

"It is hard to comprehend that these abstract works have been painted by a teenager in high school. There has never been an exhibition like this at our museum before. The painter is so young but shows a maturity beyond her years. The ideas of freedom and caprice within the paintings are so original and interesting."