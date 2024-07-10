Teen artist grabs the spotlight at Bund One Art Museum
"Within a Square Inch," the solo exhibition of Wu Yanhan, is on show at Bund One Art Museum through July 23.
Known for showcasing masterpieces of Western artists, the museum is exhibiting a series of paintings created by a local teenager for the first time.
"Wu Yanhan is very special. She expresses what she sees and hears in a way that goes beyond reality, incorporating her understanding and imagination to make different objects look like a puzzle," said Xie Dingwei, executive director of Bund One Art Museum.
"It is hard to comprehend that these abstract works have been painted by a teenager in high school. There has never been an exhibition like this at our museum before. The painter is so young but shows a maturity beyond her years. The ideas of freedom and caprice within the paintings are so original and interesting."
Born in 2007 in Shanghai, Wu has been painting since she was 4 years old.
Some say childhood is carefree and happy, but there can be stressful times as well. Like teenagers across the country, Wu faces pressure to excel at school. She clearly finds painting as a release. The teenager carries a notepad and pencil with her to record what she sees and how she feels at any given time. In her eyes, drawing replaces words.
Wu's method of expression has similarities to knot-tying, seemingly hiding a mysterious meaning inside her paintings. Perhaps they represent the innermost thoughts and feelings of a girl, inviting viewers to carefully explore each piece. That is the work of a true artist.
Exhibition info
Date: Through July 23; 10am-6pm
Address: 1/F, 1 Zhongshan Rd E1 中山东一路1号1楼
Admission: Free