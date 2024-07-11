Feast your eyes on intangible cultural heritage

A cultural feast showcasing around a hundred Chinese traditional intangible cultural heritage art pieces is underway at Huabao Tower of Yuyuan Garden Malls in Huangpu District

Among the exhibits, which reflects craftsmanship of inheritors under the theme "Chinese loong," is the replica of an imperial robe of the Wanli Emperor of the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644).

The imperial robe brocade technique represents the highest skill of ancient yunjin, a type of precious silk product, brocade, originating in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province.

As part of the display, Jin Wen, a master of the technique, whose skills represent the highest level in the imperial robe brocade field, wows audience with the award-winning masterpiece.