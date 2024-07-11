Feast your eyes on intangible cultural heritage
A cultural feast showcasing around a hundred Chinese traditional intangible cultural heritage art pieces is underway at Huabao Tower of Yuyuan Garden Malls in Huangpu District
Among the exhibits, which reflects craftsmanship of inheritors under the theme "Chinese loong," is the replica of an imperial robe of the Wanli Emperor of the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644).
The imperial robe brocade technique represents the highest skill of ancient yunjin, a type of precious silk product, brocade, originating in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province.
As part of the display, Jin Wen, a master of the technique, whose skills represent the highest level in the imperial robe brocade field, wows audience with the award-winning masterpiece.
Longquan swords by master Shen Xinpei are also a highlight of the exhibition.
The history of such swords dates back to the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC) and the Warring States Period (475-221 BC). Legend says that the first Longquan sword was forged by two famous swordsmiths, Ou Yezi and Gan Jiang.
In an interesting cross-over approach, the traditional brewing technique of liquor producer Luzhou Laojiao, also an national-level intangible cultural heritage item dating back some 700 years, is also showcased.
"In recent years, from clothing and food to transport and accommodation, intangible cultural heritages are increasingly connected with people's daily life and widely promoted," said Wu Penghong, director of the Shanghai Mass Art Center and Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Center.
If you go:
Date: Through July 31, 10am-9pm
Venue: Huabao Tower, Yuyuan Garden Malls
Admission: Free
Address: 265 Fangbang Rd M. 方浜中路265号