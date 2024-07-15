Four distinct plays make up 'Wuzhen Midsummer Night'

Curtains will rise on the special season performance of "Wuzhen Midsummer Night" from July 27 to August 18.

The joint project by Huang Lei, Stan Lai, and Meng Jinghui, who were also the founders of Wuzhen Theatre Festival in 2013, includes four plays in four different styles — "Miss Ophelia," "The Chorus," "Faustus," and "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land."

During "Wuzhen Midsummer Night," theater lovers can enjoy stage plays in the forms of drama, a paper puppet children's show, and musical theatre.

"Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land" directed by Stan Lai, has toured and held hundreds of shows in nearly 50 cities across China since 2006. It has been hailed as "the most popular stage show in contemporary China."

Skillfully utilizing the form of "a play within a play," Lai fuses the modern tragedy "Secret Love" with the ancient comedy "Peach Blossom Land" on the same stage, creating an unprecedented theatrical experience for the audience.