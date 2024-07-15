Four distinct plays make up 'Wuzhen Midsummer Night'
Curtains will rise on the special season performance of "Wuzhen Midsummer Night" from July 27 to August 18.
The joint project by Huang Lei, Stan Lai, and Meng Jinghui, who were also the founders of Wuzhen Theatre Festival in 2013, includes four plays in four different styles — "Miss Ophelia," "The Chorus," "Faustus," and "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land."
During "Wuzhen Midsummer Night," theater lovers can enjoy stage plays in the forms of drama, a paper puppet children's show, and musical theatre.
"Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land" directed by Stan Lai, has toured and held hundreds of shows in nearly 50 cities across China since 2006. It has been hailed as "the most popular stage show in contemporary China."
Skillfully utilizing the form of "a play within a play," Lai fuses the modern tragedy "Secret Love" with the ancient comedy "Peach Blossom Land" on the same stage, creating an unprecedented theatrical experience for the audience.
Another highlight is "Miss Ophelia," a multi-media puppet and live show by Hetfilaal, from the Netherlands. The play is a quick review of the life of Miss Ophelia in only 45 minutes via the change of one suitcase, the performance of two actors, and the images of four paper puppets. Miss Ophelia is like a magician, telling a story of love, dreams, loss, and rebirth in her own unique way.
"The Chorus," adapted from the famous film of the same name, is actually the Chinese version of the musical and invites the audience to embark on a journey of dreams, redemption, and love.
Meng Jinghui, one of China's most renowned pioneer theater directors, also brings "Faustus" to "Wuzhen Midsummer Night."
Borrowing virtual reality and other cutting-edge technology, Meng's "Faustus" leads the audience to experience Faust's contract with the devil against the backdrop of a collision between technology and art. The play not only presents a visual impact to viewers, but also evokes their thoughts on how to fight the devil in their own hearts in the face of unlimited temptation.
To book the four plays, please see https://www.ewuzhen.com./
If you go:
By train: Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station or Shanghai South Railway Station to Jiaxing City, then take a bus or taxi to Wuzhen. You can also take a direct shuttle bus from Jiaxing Bus Station to Wuzhen.
By bus: Take a long-distance bus from Shanghai East Bus Station to Wuzhen.
By car: Wuzhen is roughly 120 kilometers from Shanghai and it takes approximately two hours to reach.