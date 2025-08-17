Egyptian exhibition a sight to behold at Shanghai Museum

The "Civilization of Ancient Egypt" exhibition brings mummies, pharaohs and deities to life with a stunning collection of artifacts dating back thousands of years.

There's at least one thing hotter than the weather in Shanghai this summer. It's the “On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" exhibition. Tickets have been fully booked for the rest of the summer even though the exhibition doesn't open until July 19. Occupying three halls on the first floor of Shanghai Museum, the exhibition will display nearly 800 ancient Egyptian artifacts, of which more than 95 percent are being shown in Asia for the first time.

Flowing through vast deserts before meeting the Mediterranean Sea, the Nile River has long nurtured the fertile lands where ancient Egyptian civilization flourished as one of humanity's earliest cradles of culture. The sacred pyramids and temples, along with the majestic murals within the Valley of the Kings and nobles' tombs, contribute to the enduring appeal of ancient Egypt. Visitors can expect to be mesmerized by the grandeur of pharaoh statues, including those of Tutankhamun, Amenemhat Ill, and Ramses II. There's also a complete set of mummy coffins, intricate queen's gold jewelry, new discoveries of painted coffins, animal mummies, and statues from the Saqqara region. These treasures have been carefully curated from seven major Egyptian museums including the Egyptian Museum, Luxor Museum, and Suez Museum to go alongside the latest archaeological findings from Saqqara. The exhibition is divided into three sections — “The Land of the Pharaohs,” “The Secrets of Saqqara,” and “The Age of Tutankhamun.” Each section presents a unique narrative that traces the history shaped by the Nile while also exploring the blend of myth and reality, which results in an understanding of ancient Egyptian civilization. For example, the essence of ancient Egyptian civilization lies in its dualistic unity and the afterlife belief system centered on the pharaoh. This is introduced in "The Land of the Pharaohs" section. The section renders an overview of ancient Egyptian history, exploring their cosmology, social hierarchy, script, craftsmanship and burial traditions. The objects on display reflect facets of life such as societal structures, daily activities and spiritual beliefs. “Triangle Piece of Bread” dates from the 11th Dynasty (2055-1985 BCE). Some may be surprised to learn that ancient Egyptian bakers created a wide variety of breads. More than 20 different types of Egyptian bread were eaten during the Old and Middle Kingdoms.

Cat is the highlight of “The Secrets of Saqqara” section. This section, for the first time, systematically presents the major discoveries of the Egyptian archaeological teams working in the Saqqara region. Home to 15 pyramids from the third to the 13th dynasties, Saqqara is renowned for its densely packed labyrinthine noble tombs and enigmatic animal mummies. In 2020, groundbreaking archaeological findings at Saqqara captivated the world, including the unearthed ruins of a temple dedicated to the revered cat goddess Bastet dating back to 600 BCE and well-preserved relics from the subterranean tomb of the cat goddess priests.

This section intricately traces the long history of religious practices, from the veneration of sacred animals to the revered cult of the cat goddess Bastet. Blending real and virtual elements, “The Secrets of Saqqara” gives visitors a deeper look at the mysteries of the ancient Egyptian world.

The tale of Tutankhamun, the pharaoh who died at a young age, has intrigued the world since the discovery of his tomb in 1922. Over the past century, archaeologists, linguists, and historians have progressively reconstructed the life and times of this young ruler. Visitors will traverse through narrow corridors to enter a circular video space, witnessing the life rituals of the young pharaoh and experiencing the poignant dichotomy of life and death in the 14th century BCE in “The Age of Tutankhamun" section.



While there is much to absorb on the first floor, be sure to head upstairs for the "Disappearing Pharaoh Khufu" exhibition. Virtual reality technology acts as a time machine, taking visitors back to the mysterious Egyptian civilization 4,500 years ago in a 45-minute digital experience. The Gift Shop has nearly 600 items with an ancient Egyptian theme. They range from T-shirts and footwear to stationery items and household products. According to the museum, there will eventually be a total of 1,000 different souvenirs on sale.

A series of activities and special events will be held. This includes the “Meow of the Museum Night,” where visitors can take their pet cats to see the exhibition. A tour boat with the theme "From the Nile to the Huangpu River" will officially set sail on July 20. Plus the carriages of a Metro train on Line 2 now have an "Off to Ancient Egypt" theme. Don't fret if you didn't get tickets this summer as the exhibition continues until August 17, 2025.