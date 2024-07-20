Exhibition on musical products and technologies opens in Shanghai

A seven-day exposition of new music goods, ecosystems, and technologies began on Saturday in Shanghai's Hongkou District, filling the air with soulful songs.

The Second Cultural and Creative Shanghai Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition "Music Innovation + Track" Exhibition has drawn numerous music technology studios, music installations, and music engineering technology aficionados to take part.

They have brought the latest music goods, new ecosystems, and new technologies to the expo, allowing the audience to experience the music industry's latest development trends up close while also offering an audio-visual feast.

The Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Office, the Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Association, and KANJIAN Music co-host the exhibition with the theme "Innovation Surges, Waves Blossom." It is overseen by various departments, including the Shanghai Publicity Department and the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.