Exhibition on musical products and technologies opens in Shanghai

An exhibition showcasing innovative music products, ecosystems, and technologies commenced on Saturday in Hongkou District, creating an atmosphere filled with heartfelt melodies.
Ti Gong

The launching ceremony

A seven-day exposition of new music goods, ecosystems, and technologies began on Saturday in Shanghai's Hongkou District, filling the air with soulful songs.

The Second Cultural and Creative Shanghai Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition "Music Innovation + Track" Exhibition has drawn numerous music technology studios, music installations, and music engineering technology aficionados to take part.

They have brought the latest music goods, new ecosystems, and new technologies to the expo, allowing the audience to experience the music industry's latest development trends up close while also offering an audio-visual feast.

The Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Office, the Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Association, and KANJIAN Music co-host the exhibition with the theme "Innovation Surges, Waves Blossom." It is overseen by various departments, including the Shanghai Publicity Department and the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Ti Gong

A child tries his hands at the keyboard.

At the competition's launch ceremony, 28 winning companies were recognized for their innovative and successful projects that combine traditional culture with modern technology.

These projects showcase a range of topics, including the deep interpretation of cultural innovation and inheritance in the context of globalization, in-depth exploration of local music, and digital inheritance and innovation of traditional culture.

Simultaneously, a few successful projects also demonstrate how technology fosters innovation in music.

The creative use of cutting-edge technologies in music creation and distribution, such as virtual space metaverse, AIGC, and spatial audio, breaks down barriers and opens up new possibilities for the music industry's digital transformation. This allows for greater freedom and diversity in music creation.

A performance at the exhibition

If you go

Opening hours: 9am-6pm, through July 27

Venue: 1F, Building 3, Bandaowan Fashion and Culture Innovation Park 半岛湾时尚文化创意园3号楼一层展厅

Address: 735 Liyang Road, Hongkou District 虹口区溧阳路735号

