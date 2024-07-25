Singer Jeff Chang donates classical costumes to Shanghai Museum

Jeff Chang, one of the most popular Chinese singers whose albums have topped the pop charts for decades, has revealed his alter ego as a veteran collector, recently donating 12 costumes from his collection to Shanghai Museum.

Chang's donation includes 10 pieces of cheongsams from the 1920s to the 1930s and two pieces of women's clothing from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912).

"As a fan of Shanghai Museum, I often quietly visit exhibitions there despite my packed schedule," he said. "I enjoy these exhibition shows at Shanghai Museum, which repeatedly nourish my soul and comfort my spirit."

On learning that the newly opened East Branch of Shanghai Museum was preparing a themed exhibition of "Jiangnan Production" with big demand for local cheongsams, Chang proposed a free donation, chosen from his collection of nearly 1,000 cheongsams.

In fact, the singer's collection dates back to a visit to Shanghai in the early 1990s when he was recording an album.

Born in Taiwan in 1967 and raised in churches by his pastor father, Chang listened to classical mandarin music created in Shanghai as a child, which sparked his curiosity for Shanghainese culture.

While integrating classical music from Shanghai into his album "Yong Qing," he developed a passion for collecting old vinyl records and antique furniture from Shanghai.

According to Chang, various fashion trends are reflected in the costumes, hair styles and makeup women wear in the calendar posters.

He also has rich collections of furniture, woodcraft and royal costumes from the Ming (1368–1644) and Qing dynasties – spanning the late 14th to early 19th centuries.