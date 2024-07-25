Teaching history and results of leading art academy shows skill of teachers

"Kung Fu – True Nature of the Exhibition of Basic Teaching History in Central Academy of Fine Arts" is on show at the Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery through September 8.

The Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing is one of the top art academies in China.

The exhibition, divided into Sketching, Color, Walking and Inheritance, features nearly 130 artworks from the Department of Basic Modeling of the Central Academy of Fine Arts since its establishment in 2001.

In addition to the teaching history, the exhibition also includes a cluster of masterpieces created by heavyweight names including Li Hua, Dong Xiwen and Jin Shangyi.

Sketching is the highlight of the four sections.

Xu Beihong (1895-1953), one of the pioneers of Chinese modern art, once said: "Sketching is the foundation of all plastic arts." As the core of the plastic arts, sketching not only reflects the basic elements of art, but also reveals the exquisite capturing of shape by the artist.

In the Sketching section, viewers can admire the subtlety the artists capture. The works, outlined in black and white, intricately show the contrast between light and dark. Even without color, the work is filled with profundity.