A night at city museum is the cat's meow

It was a quite scene at the entrance of the Shanghai Museum on Saturday with nearly 200 pet cats waiting patiently for entry in bags, strollers or chest carriers with their owners.

Dai Qian

The luckiest catties in town to celebrated their first encounter with Bastet, the god of cats in ancient Egypt at the exhibition of "Top of the Pyramids, Ancient Egyptian Civilization Exhibition." Running from July 19 to August 17 next year, at the Shanghai Museum, the one-year exhibition boasts the world's largest and Asia's highest level of ancient Egyptian cultural relics seen outside Egypt. It is also China's first cooperation with the Egyptian government, and more than 95 percent of the Egyptian artifacts are in Asia for the first time.

"The Meow of Museum Night" is inspired by the ancient Egyptians' worship of cats. Bast, the cat god, was regarded as a symbol of guardianship and spirituality. The Shanghai Museum plans to hold 10 such events on Saturday evenings.

A series of activities are waiting for an "unforgettable night" for the pet cats and their owners. In the "Secrets of Saqqara" exhibition hall, visitors will find cat footprints with sounds of a cat's meow. Apart from a number of cat-related artifacts on display, the illusionary cat's agile jumping on a wall also conjures up a virtual and real scene for visitors. They can take photo with their favorite catties in the special cat temple area in the exhibition hall.

On the first and second floors of the museum, there are also a variety of interactive programs specially supported by Ctrip, such as "Cat's Paw Prayer" and "Exclusive Photographer Shooting."

