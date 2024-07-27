﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

A night at city museum is the cat's meow

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  23:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-27       0
It was a quite scene at the entrance of the Shanghai Museum on Saturday with nearly 200 pet cats waiting patiently for entry in bags, strollers or chest carriers with their owners.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  23:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-27       0
A night at city museum is the cat's meow
Dai Qian

It was a quite scene at the entrance of the Shanghai Museum on Saturday with nearly 200 pet cats waiting patiently for entry in bags, strollers or chest carriers with their owners.

"The Meow of Museum Night," the first of its kind in any museum worldwide, launched on Saturday.

The luckiest catties in town to celebrated their first encounter with Bastet, the god of cats in ancient Egypt at the exhibition of "Top of the Pyramids, Ancient Egyptian Civilization Exhibition."

Running from July 19 to August 17 next year, at the Shanghai Museum, the one-year exhibition boasts the world's largest and Asia's highest level of ancient Egyptian cultural relics seen outside Egypt.

It is also China's first cooperation with the Egyptian government, and more than 95 percent of the Egyptian artifacts are in Asia for the first time.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

"The Meow of Museum Night" is inspired by the ancient Egyptians' worship of cats. Bast, the cat god, was regarded as a symbol of guardianship and spirituality.

The Shanghai Museum plans to hold 10 such events on Saturday evenings.

A series of activities are waiting for an "unforgettable night" for the pet cats and their owners.

In the "Secrets of Saqqara" exhibition hall, visitors will find cat footprints with sounds of a cat's meow. Apart from a number of cat-related artifacts on display, the illusionary cat's agile jumping on a wall also conjures up a virtual and real scene for visitors. They can take photo with their favorite catties in the special cat temple area in the exhibition hall.

On the first and second floors of the museum, there are also a variety of interactive programs specially supported by Ctrip, such as "Cat's Paw Prayer" and "Exclusive Photographer Shooting."

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

Each participant for the Meow night will be given an exclusive customized "Meow" night stamped passport, while visitors with pet cats also has the chance to get an exclusive cat-related art derivative.

To ensure safety during the event, Shanghai Museum has bought activity insurance for each visitor at "The Meow of Museum Night" and there's a qualified surgeon on-site to deal with any emergency.

The safety of pet cats is also considered. The museum will provide cat-friendly installations, cat storage, cat mood stabilizers and cat strollers. There will be veterinarians on-site and a medical service vehicle for pet cats outside the museum.

Visitors who want to bring their pets should obtain a certificate of immunization for their cats (cat triple vaccine + rabies vaccine certificate) from a pet hospital. They also need to put their catties in cat bag or stroller, as well as leash and chest carrier.

The entire museum will be disinfected, sterilized and deodorized after the event.
The 10 "pet tickets" have been fully sold out, but tickets are still available for visitor without carrying cats by searching Shanghai Museum at Ctrip app.

A night at city museum is the cat's meow

Visitors are encouraged to scan the QR code to leave their suggestions for future such events.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai Museum
Ctrip
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     