'Premier music venue of the Far East' once oozed glamor and notoriety

Nightlife in Shanghai pulsed in the Paramount in the 1930s and 40s, a magnet that attracted the city’s elite to its dance halls.

Editor’s note: Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.







Courtesy of Shanghai Local Chronicles Library

Shanghai in the 1930s and 40s: The jazz age grooved, Art Deco flourished, and the nightlife scene pulsed in the resplendent halls of the Paramount, revered as the “premier music venue of the Far East.” The venue’s roots harked back to the early 20s, when rapid urbanization around the Jing’an Temple turned the area into a nexus of glamor and culture. The boss behind the Paramount, Gu Liancheng, was a wealthy merchant from Zhejiang Province. In 1931, Gu leased a piece of land at the intersection of Wanhangdu and Yuyuan roads, near Jing’an Temple. He raised 700,000 taels of silver in shares, and at the end of 1933, he built Paramount Hall. The high-rise structure combined a hotel with shopping, entertainment and dining. Its top featured a Western-style round tower made of fiberglass, which, when night fell, glittered with neon lights like the moon and stars. The ground floor was leased to various businesses, including banks, barber shops and stores. However, the most significant and famous parts of the building were its dance halls. The second and third floors were entirely devoted to dance halls. A small hall provided a practice area for beginners. A medium-sized hall was available for institutional rental, and a large hall of more than 500 square meters was open to the public. The dance floor was supported by the kind of spring steel plates used in automobiles, creating a sensation of swaying as the floor tilted under the weight of the dancers. This was Shanghai’s first professional dance hall equipped with a “spring floor.”

Courtesy of Shanghai Local Chronicles Library