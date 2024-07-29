'Eternal Notre-Dame' transports visitors to famed Gothic cathedral in Paris

Many readers of the Victor Hugo novel "Notre-Dame de Paris," better known as "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," have formed an emotional connection with the Gothic cathedral, built in 1163.

"Eternal Notre-Dame," a virtual reality tour at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, allows visitors to travel through time to experience the rich history of the world heritage site.

Organized by the Shanghai JUCE Culture and Media Co, and Orange, the show is one of the projects of the "Spring of Sino-French Culture — Special Presentation for the 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and France," and the "France-China Year of Culture and Tourism."

"Eternal Notre-Dame" uses the most advanced 3D scanning technology to accurately recreate the entire Gothic building in Paris from its construction in the Middle Ages through to its current restoration.

Such a feast of technological innovation not only brings an unprecedented immersive experience to visitors, but also epitomizes the deepening exchange and cooperation between China and France in the fields of culture, art, and technology.