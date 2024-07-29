'Eternal Notre-Dame' transports visitors to famed Gothic cathedral in Paris
Many readers of the Victor Hugo novel "Notre-Dame de Paris," better known as "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," have formed an emotional connection with the Gothic cathedral, built in 1163.
"Eternal Notre-Dame," a virtual reality tour at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, allows visitors to travel through time to experience the rich history of the world heritage site.
Organized by the Shanghai JUCE Culture and Media Co, and Orange, the show is one of the projects of the "Spring of Sino-French Culture — Special Presentation for the 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and France," and the "France-China Year of Culture and Tourism."
"Eternal Notre-Dame" uses the most advanced 3D scanning technology to accurately recreate the entire Gothic building in Paris from its construction in the Middle Ages through to its current restoration.
Such a feast of technological innovation not only brings an unprecedented immersive experience to visitors, but also epitomizes the deepening exchange and cooperation between China and France in the fields of culture, art, and technology.
Wearing VR headsets, visitors enter a virtual world that takes them through time and space, where they can view the exquisite bas-relief decorations on the cathedral's exterior walls, the splendid interior vault, and its rose-patterned windows. The tour allows them to experience standing at the bell tower overlooking a panoramic view of Paris.
During the 45-minute VR tour, visitors will also learn the restoration process of Notre-Dame, after a huge fire on April 15, 2019, left a scar on every Parisian. Visitors can witness some of the details of the restoration of the cathedral beyond just the physical maintenance.
In addition to the immersive VR experience, the event also features a display of art derivatives related to the theme, including replica models, postcards, and handicrafts. Visitors can also enjoy sipping a cup of coffee in a specially designed French street scene.
If you go:
Date: 10am–9pm, through February 28, 2025
Venue: B1, East Hall 2, Shanghai Exhibition Center
Address: 1000 Yan'an Rd M
Admission: Tickets can be booked and bought through the official WeChat account: JUISEE
延安中路1000号东二馆