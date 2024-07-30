﻿
Rabor Nova Art City opens in Songjiang District

Rabor Nova Art City recently opened in Rabor Nova Cultural Creative Park, which is home to galleries, restaurants, outdoor activities, reading spaces, and entertainment venues.
The Rabor Nova Art City recently opened in the Rabor Nova Cultural Creative Park in suburban Songjiang District.

Supported by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, Songjiang District government, and Shanghai International Culture Association, the creative park, located in Dongjing Town, is home to many art galleries, fine dining restaurants, outdoor activities, reading spaces, and entertainment venues.

The project aims to build not only a platform for the display of art and culture, but also an incubator for the deep integration of creativity and industry in the district.

Dongjing Town Director Li Zi said: "Relying on Dongjing's advantages in artificial intelligence and online economic industry, we will promote the deep integration of culture and art with digital technology via the interactive online and offline experience."

In addition to being a gathering place for cultural and creative industries, the Rabor Nova Art City would also play an important role in Sino-foreign cultural exchanges. As well as inviting a cluster of famed artists from home and abroad, the project also focuses on the nurturing of local art talent and promoting Chinese culture to the outside world.

The Art+100 International Young Artist Residency Program was also launched early this year.

The art city's plan includes the Shanghai Youth Art Fair, Shanghai Jia He Auction House, and invitations to renowned artists such as Chen Jialing and Li Jianshen.

Rabor Nova will also organize a series of immersive and interactive art activities, such as the Harlem Youth Neighbourhood, including a diversified collection of original art intellectual property, as well as a fair that showcases the special culture, food, products, and intangible heritage skills in Songjiang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Songjiang
