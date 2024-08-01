Rural libraries bring fun to culture, tourism in village

If you are an avid bookworm or are yearning for a tranquil idyllic life, the Cenbu Village in Qingpu District offers an ideal summer retreat.

The village nestling alongside the Dianshan Lake is known as the "little Amazon" in Shanghai, for its canoeing adventures and magical, surreal scenery of fireflies flashing through the summer nights. It is now making a new name for itself with its rural libraries.

Three libraries in the village were recently authorized as demonstration sites of rural libraries in the district, where many activities would be organized for tourists and surrounding business employees, expanding the connotations and reach of rural revitalization and enriching cultural life.

On Tuesday, themed activities were held at these venues.