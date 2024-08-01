Feature / Art & Culture

Latest Long Museum West Bund show helps visitors keep pace with the times

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:44 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0
"Keep Pace with the Times – Special Exhibition to Celebrate the 75h Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China" is on show through October 7.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:44 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0
Latest Long Museum West Bund show helps visitors keep pace with the times

"On the Mountain of Taihang," Su Gaoli (1937-2019), Du Jian (b. 1933), Gao Yaguang (b. 1932), 1981-1984, Oil on canvas

The "Keep Pace with the Times – Special Exhibition to Celebrate the 75h Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China" is showing at the Long Museum West Bund through October 7.

Accompanying the history of New China are the revolutionary literary classics of various disciplines, and the creation of thematic art in New China is one of those.

The first generation of Chinese artists in New China also created many such works reflecting the social changes and the construction of the country.

The exhibition is divided into two parts: "Great Changes: Building a New China," and "Looking Back: The Age of Revolution."

Latest Long Museum West Bund show helps visitors keep pace with the times

"Cultivate the Sea," Tang Jixiang (b. 1939) and Yu Guohong (b. 1940), 1974, Oil on canvas

"Great Changes: Building a New China" selects works featuring the production and construction of different industries after the founding of New China, reflecting great changes in social life at that time.

The works selected for "Looking Back: The Age of Revolution" feature critical milestones of the revolutionary and historical period of the Communist Party of China before 1949, including the unforgettable moments of the revolutionary history, the heroes, and the image of the leaders of the CPC in a realistic way. The main themes of the works on display include Chairman Mao Zedong's birthplace Shaoshan, the Nanchang Uprising, the Red Army's Long March, and the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

If you go:

Date: Through October 7 (closed on Mondays) 10am-5:30pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10am-8pm (Friday to Sunday)

Venue: Long Museum West Bund

Address: 3398 Longteng Avenue 龙腾大道3398号

Admission: 100 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
CPC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     