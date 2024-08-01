Latest Long Museum West Bund show helps visitors keep pace with the times
The "Keep Pace with the Times – Special Exhibition to Celebrate the 75h Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China" is showing at the Long Museum West Bund through October 7.
Accompanying the history of New China are the revolutionary literary classics of various disciplines, and the creation of thematic art in New China is one of those.
The first generation of Chinese artists in New China also created many such works reflecting the social changes and the construction of the country.
The exhibition is divided into two parts: "Great Changes: Building a New China," and "Looking Back: The Age of Revolution."
"Great Changes: Building a New China" selects works featuring the production and construction of different industries after the founding of New China, reflecting great changes in social life at that time.
The works selected for "Looking Back: The Age of Revolution" feature critical milestones of the revolutionary and historical period of the Communist Party of China before 1949, including the unforgettable moments of the revolutionary history, the heroes, and the image of the leaders of the CPC in a realistic way. The main themes of the works on display include Chairman Mao Zedong's birthplace Shaoshan, the Nanchang Uprising, the Red Army's Long March, and the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.
If you go:
Date: Through October 7 (closed on Mondays) 10am-5:30pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10am-8pm (Friday to Sunday)
Venue: Long Museum West Bund
Address: 3398 Longteng Avenue 龙腾大道3398号
Admission: 100 yuan