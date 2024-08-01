Latest Long Museum West Bund show helps visitors keep pace with the times

The "Keep Pace with the Times – Special Exhibition to Celebrate the 75h Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China" is showing at the Long Museum West Bund through October 7.

Accompanying the history of New China are the revolutionary literary classics of various disciplines, and the creation of thematic art in New China is one of those.

The first generation of Chinese artists in New China also created many such works reflecting the social changes and the construction of the country.

The exhibition is divided into two parts: "Great Changes: Building a New China," and "Looking Back: The Age of Revolution."