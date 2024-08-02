Majestic Theater lives up to its name through many transformations

Once the garden mansion of a British merchant, the hotel-turned-theater has hosted Shanghai elite and scores of notable musical and political events.

Editor’s note: Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.









The Majestic Theater, originally a luxury hotel later transformed into a premier cultural venue, has played a pivotal role in Shanghai’s entertainment and political scene. In the early 20th century, the hotel at the intersection of Bubbling Well Road (now Nanjing Road W.) and Gordon Road (now Jiangning Road) emerged as a haven for Shanghai’s elite. The hotel was transformed from the McBain Garden, a typical example of neoclassical architecture owned by George McBain, a director of the French Concession Municipal Council. The grand structure featured a blend of brick, wood and stone, supported by ionic columns and large semicircular arches. The hotel retained the lush lawns and gardens of the mansion, providing an opulent setting for its high-society guests.

Courtesy of Shanghai Local Chronicles Library

The main building was a pseudo four-story European classical edifice. The interior boasted expansive banquet halls and a central dance floor that could accommodate up to 1,000 guests, making it the perfect venue for grand weddings, banquets and social gatherings. On December 1, 1927, the hotel hosted what could be considered the grandest, most influential wedding of 20th-century China — the marriage of Chiang Kai-shek and Soong Mei-ling. A 1935 advertisement in the English publication “Guide to Shanghai” stated: “Your stay in Shanghai will be incomplete unless you visit the Majestic Cafe.” Despite its initial success, the hotel’s fortunes waned in the late 1920s. By 1941, the hotel had largely fallen into disuse. Seizing an opportunity, the Shanghai Asia Cinema Company repurposed part of the hotel’s site to create a new cultural landmark — Majestic Theater. It was designed by renowned Chinese architect Fan Wenzhao. The theater’s entrance resembled a colossal cylindrical tower. Inside, the circular lobby featured elaborate crystal chandeliers, dazzling lighted fountains and elegant bronze sculptures. The main auditorium, with a capacity of some 1,600 seats, offered excellent acoustics and was equipped with state-of-the-art climate control. The theater, which opened in October 1941, quickly earned a reputation as “the most advanced art palace in the Far East.” Its debut screening was the technicolor musical film “Moon Over Miami” from 20th Century Fox. It was aptly chosen to reflect the theater’s Chinese name Meiqi, symbolizing “beauty and exquisite elegance.”

Courtesy of Shanghai Local Chronicles Library