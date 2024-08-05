Li Qing holds solo exhibition at Long Museum West Bund

Artist Li Qing's solo-exhibition "Dicoria" is showing at the Long Museum West Bund through October 20.

Curated by Zhu Zhu, the exhibition features more than 40 works created by Li from 2005 to the present, including series such as "Spot the Difference," "Window," and "Framed Paintings."

Born in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, in 1981, Li graduated from the Department of Oil Painting of the China Academy of Art with a master's degree in 2007. He was selected for the Jean-Francois Prat Award in 2017, and selected as one of the "Influential 2023: Forbes China Contemporary Young Artists."

Li's artistic journey begins with painting yet, from the outset of his career, he has never confined himself to simply replication or expression. Instead, he enters into a mediation of the paint medium itself, seeking to "create an event between images and paintings." By altering the path of viewing, he shapes the relational aesthetics between the viewers and the artwork.

For example, two of his series "Spot the Difference" and "Images of Mutual Undoing and Unity," employ a diptych format, where mirrored similarities introduce a playful element, a paradoxical rhetoric, namely the mutual "painting" and deconstruction of images. This interplay encourages viewers to contemplate the uncertainty of the information.