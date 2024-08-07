﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

26th Pet Fair Asia to be biggest and best

The 26th Pet Fair Asia is its largest-ever showcase, featuring over 26,000 brands from both domestic and international markets and more than 2,500 top-tier exhibitors.
This summer, the 26th Pet Fair Asia is taking the heat up a notch with its largest-ever showcase. Covering an astonishing 300,000 square meters, this pet lover's paradise features over 26,000 brands from both domestic and international markets and more than 2,500 top-tier exhibitors.

Pet enthusiasts can enjoy a one-stop shopping experience with genuine products and thrilling discounts.

Dive into a dopamine-filled summer with the Pet Asia Outdoor Market, newly upgraded for even more interactive fun, water parties, and sporty adventures. Discover countless ways to claim your territory with man's best friend at the trendy Paw-Up Store, right at the expo. Don't miss surprise appearances by popular Intellectual Property items and a range of pet-friendly brands offering immersive experiences and inspiring activities that inspire joy.

Meet over 1,000 influencers and key opinion leaders' of the pet world at the YA! Pet Lifestyle Collection of pet-centric vendors and creators. With more than 200 top pet handlers, it is the place to be for the ultimate pet fan experience.

For the sporty pet parents and their furry athletes, the YA! Pet Olympics await. Sweat it out, have a blast, and discover the joy of pet sports. (Stay tuned for details and registration.)

As our furry friends age, the Pet Fair Asia has introduced its first-ever Senior Pet Care Zone. With 20 percent of pets in China now seniors, this zone is dedicated to providing the best care, health, services, and quality of life improvements for our older pets, ensuring a happy and comfortable golden age.

Beyond basic pet needs, the Pet and Human Lifestyle Pavilion at the E2 Hall showcases products for pets and their owners, featuring items from pet home decor to smart appliances, travel solutions, and shared spaces, celebrating the beautiful coexistence of pets and people.

As dusk falls and the lights brighten, the central lawn transforms into a dazzling stage. An outdoor camping and multi-sensory experience for pets takes the spotlight, accompanied by a vibrant outdoor concert that promises a night of revelry. Pet owners can let loose with their furry friends, enjoying a sensory feast of sights and sounds.

Stay ahead of the pet care curve with exclusive showcases of the latest products, including global innovations and popular domestic items. This year's pet fair features an impressive collection of stylish, high-quality, and technologically advanced products, ensuring every visitor leaves with a glimpse of the future of pet care.

Tips:

If you are a foreigner or from Hong Kong, Macau, or Taiwan, you'll need to buy your tickets directly at the venue. Online ticket purchases require a Chinese mainland ID, which isn't applicable to you.

You cannot bring pets directly to the venue without prior registration for specific events. Participation in pet-related competitions and shows, such as the pet sports meet, dog shows, cat contests, and fashion shows, requires pre-registration.

Slots for bringing pets are limited and highly sought after. Keep an eye on the official WeChat account of the "亚洲宠物展览会" (Pet Fair Asia) for announcements regarding registration openings for pet events.

If you are bringing a dog, make sure to carry its dog license as proof of registration and vaccination. Cat owners need to bring their cats' vaccination records to the event to ensure that all health standards are met.

For online ticket purchasing, search for the official WeChat account named "亚洲宠物展览会" (Pet Fair Asia), follow it, and go to the Ticketing page.

If you go:

Date: August 21 - 25

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center

Address: 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area

Pudong New Area
Pudong
