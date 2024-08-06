3rd Granary Art Exhibition opens in ancient water town of Wuzhen

Themed "Layered Growth Rings," the 3rd (CAA Armory-Wuzhen) Granary Art Exhibition has opened in the ancient canal town in neighboring Zhejiang Province.

This is also the third year of CAA Armory-Wuzhen, a five-year collaboration between the China Academy of Art and Culture Wuzhen Co.

The exhibition features 65 works created by 51 young artists from the China Academy of Art, 59 of which are shown in the Granary Gallery Exhibition Hall and six which are displayed in the outdoor public space.

The main venue, the Granary Exhibition Hall, originally functioned as the Wuzhen Grain Administration Office in the 1960s.

It was later renovated into a modern exhibition space in 2017, covering an area of 10,000 square meters.

"Layered Growth Rings is both a geological and a biological concept," said Guo Yaoxian, the curator. "It is an indispensable proof when studying the history of the earth and the evolution of nature.

"But here, we refer it as an analogy for the works of these young artists and students. We hope that their works could also record the trajectory of their growth in the context of this era."