3rd Granary Art Exhibition opens in ancient water town of Wuzhen

"Layered Growth Rings," the 3rd (CAA Armory-Wuzhen) Granary Art Exhibition has opened in Wuzhen, as part of a collaboration between the China Academy of Art and Culture Wuzhen.
The Granary Exhibition Hall originally functioned as the Wuzhen Grain Administration Office in the 1960s.

The exhibition is one of a series of events during the "Beat Heat Festival."

Themed "Layered Growth Rings," the 3rd (CAA Armory-Wuzhen) Granary Art Exhibition has opened in the ancient canal town in neighboring Zhejiang Province.

This is also the third year of CAA Armory-Wuzhen, a five-year collaboration between the China Academy of Art and Culture Wuzhen Co.

The exhibition features 65 works created by 51 young artists from the China Academy of Art, 59 of which are shown in the Granary Gallery Exhibition Hall and six which are displayed in the outdoor public space.

The main venue, the Granary Exhibition Hall, originally functioned as the Wuzhen Grain Administration Office in the 1960s.

It was later renovated into a modern exhibition space in 2017, covering an area of 10,000 square meters.

"Layered Growth Rings is both a geological and a biological concept," said Guo Yaoxian, the curator. "It is an indispensable proof when studying the history of the earth and the evolution of nature.

"But here, we refer it as an analogy for the works of these young artists and students. We hope that their works could also record the trajectory of their growth in the context of this era."

The participating young artists are from the China Academy of Art.

For example, Cao Peiyu's work "New Home" conjures up a tense living space of modern people with objects such as a dilapidated bed, a noisy motor, and even a leopard hiding in the shadows.

"Boundless Vision," created by Xie Yicheng and Lu Jing, is an installation that shoots out a beam of light, evoking viewers to reflect on how to seek self-identity and freedom in the context of digitization.

Yang Ning's work, "Hollowed Room," tries to hint at the passage of time and the fragility of matter. The artist carved an old cabinet and made toys similar to those he used to play with as a child, out of the cut wood from the cabinet.

The exhibition is one of a series of events as part of "Beat the Heat – Summer Festival" in Wuzhen through August 31.

The water town has a history dating back more than 6,000 years.

Exhibit Info

Date: 1pm-8pm, through October 27 (closed on Mondays).

Admission: free, reservation is required in advance, please scan the QR code.

Guests staying in hotels under the Wuzhen Scenic Spot will be admitted without reservation by presenting their room cards.

Address: Wuzhen Granary (outside the east gate of Wuzhen Xijie Scenic Area – No. 29, Huanhe Road East.)

If you go

By train: Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station or Shanghai South Railway Station to Jiaxing City, and then take a bus or a taxi to Wuzhen. There is a direct shuttle bus from Jiaxing Bus Center to Wuzhen.

By bus: Take a long-distance bus from Shanghai East Bus Station to Wuzhen.

Scan the QR code to make a reservation.

Choose the date, then fill in your personal information. Passport is accepted as valid ID type. Foreign visitors can also call the official hotline to make a reservation.

