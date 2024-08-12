Zhejiang Art Museum holds gala show of three 'not-to-be-missed' exhibitions
Summer vacation is the peak time for exhibitions and activities in Hangzhou. Students and parents have a golden opportunity to make the most of their free days by visiting the city's museums and galleries.
Since August 9, a trio of exhibitions has been on display at the Zhejiang Art Museum in an extravaganza. Shanghai Daily delves into these events, spotlighting content that promises to broaden your horizons and enhance your knowledge.
To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the museum's establishment, the "Special Exhibition for the 15th Anniversary of Zhejiang Art Museum," which runs through September 3, shows 100 paintings from modern-day artists, who have supported its development. Visitors can view rare artworks from luminaries such as Ying Jinfei and Xu Jiang.
Ying, curator of the Zhejiang Art Museum, and Xu, former president of the China Academy of Art, are both pre-eminent painters in the watercolor field.
They have blended watercolors with the distinct style of Chinese inkwash to enhance their appeal to the public, since both inkwash and watercolors utilize water-based solutions and take on transparent, luminous textures.
The exhibition showcases a painting by Xu that is distinguished by its green hues and dotted lotuses. He skillfully merges elements of Fauvism and Impressionism. His simple and unadorned brushstrokes create an open visual space, inviting viewers to envision a vibrant summer.
To commemorate the 180th anniversary of Wu Changshuo's birth (1844-1927), the "Wu Changshuo Art Heritage" exhibition, running until September 8, showcases 80 masterpieces from the artist, including inkwash paintings, seal carvings and calligraphy. Additionally, the exhibition features 100 works from his esteemed disciples, such as Qi Baishi, Pan Tianshou, Sha Menghai and Wu Fozhi.
Wu was a painter, calligrapher, poet and seal artist who considered carving seals and painting to be integrated pursuits. He made great contributions to the establishment of the prestigious Xiling Seal Society, the top academy of Chinese seal art in Hangzhou.
Centuries ago, authors and academics always finished a letter with a seal. Seal art is a distinct and indispensable part of Chinese painting and calligraphy. At the exhibition, visitors can view the master's engraving skills which have had deep influence on subsequent artists.
Wu initially devoted himself to seals and calligraphy, but later came to be the lead painter of the Shanghai school. As a painter, he was renowned for revitalizing flowers and birds as artistic subjects. The exhibition shows an inkwash painting, in which Wu uses multiple shades of gray and black to portray the vibrant life of plum blossoms.
Since it started construction in 2004, the museum has received thousands of donations from artists, masters' offspring and art connoisseurs. Thus far, it has collected over 32,000 artworks, making it one of the leading art museums in China.
The exhibition "Zhejiang Art Museum 20 Years Collection," running through September 19, showcases highlights from the collections and gives visitors an insight into the development of Chinese modern art.
Visitors can view Lin Fengmian's work at the exhibition and learn about the beginning of Chinese modern oil painting.
In the 1920s, Lin (1900-91) was appointed as the headmaster to develop Western-style paintings in the present-day China Academy of Art, calling on artists to try new media and techniques. From Lin's appointment, faculty and students "created beauty" and "changed people's interests to seeking beauty in life."
At the beginning, they imitated Western painting styles and techniques to portray objects and scenes. The painting styles changed when Wu Guanzhong (1919-2010) started to combine oil painting with Chinese painting genres.
Wu created a distinct style that successfully assimilated Western abstract techniques with Chinese characteristics and modern conceptions, which can be seen in his works on view.
If you go
Hours: 9am-4:30pm (closed on Mondays)
Admission: Free
Address: 128 Nanshan Rd
南山路128号