Zhejiang Art Museum holds gala show of three 'not-to-be-missed' exhibitions

Summer vacation is the peak time for exhibitions and activities in Hangzhou. Students and parents have a golden opportunity to make the most of their free days by visiting the city's museums and galleries.

Since August 9, a trio of exhibitions has been on display at the Zhejiang Art Museum in an extravaganza. Shanghai Daily delves into these events, spotlighting content that promises to broaden your horizons and enhance your knowledge.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the museum's establishment, the "Special Exhibition for the 15th Anniversary of Zhejiang Art Museum," which runs through September 3, shows 100 paintings from modern-day artists, who have supported its development. Visitors can view rare artworks from luminaries such as Ying Jinfei and Xu Jiang.

Ying, curator of the Zhejiang Art Museum, and Xu, former president of the China Academy of Art, are both pre-eminent painters in the watercolor field.

They have blended watercolors with the distinct style of Chinese inkwash to enhance their appeal to the public, since both inkwash and watercolors utilize water-based solutions and take on transparent, luminous textures.

The exhibition showcases a painting by Xu that is distinguished by its green hues and dotted lotuses. He skillfully merges elements of Fauvism and Impressionism. His simple and unadorned brushstrokes create an open visual space, inviting viewers to envision a vibrant summer.