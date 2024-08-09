Annual exhibition at China Art Museum a hit with visitors

"The 14th National Exhibition of Fine Arts, China 2024" at the China Art Museum attracted nearly 116,000 visitors in the two weeks since its opening on July 18.

The exhibition has been warmly received by the public, and a public education program and aesthetic education activities launched by the museum have been fully booked.

As one of the highest-level national art exhibitions, the 14th National Exhibition of Fine Arts is divided into "Exhibition of Experimental Art, Digital Art, and Animation Works" and "Oil Painting Exhibition."

During the exhibition, a series of lectures and conversations by and among famous artists, critics, scholars, and participating artists are bringing art to ordinary people.

A guided tour is provided each day at 10:30am on the Experimental Art, Digital Art, and Animation Works Exhibition, and at 2pm on the Oil Painting Exhibition.

Such guided tours enable visitors to better understand the stories behind these artworks.

Sixty public education and aesthetic education activities will be held, including "Oil Painting Lab," "Digital Dream Painting," "Little Art Critic," and "Little Designer."

The organizer said the application of new media in the section of Experimental Art, Digital Art, and Animation Works would help to promote much broadened aesthetics to the public, echoing the trend of fusing science and technology into art.

The exhibition will run through August 25.