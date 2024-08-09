Feature / Art & Culture

Annual exhibition at China Art Museum a hit with visitors

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:51 UTC+8, 2024-08-09       0
"The 14th National Exhibition of Fine Arts, China 2024" drew nearly 116,000 visitors in two weeks since opening, with public and aesthetic education activities fully booked.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:51 UTC+8, 2024-08-09       0
Annual exhibition at China Art Museum a hit with visitors

Visitors take a painting class during the exhibition.

Annual exhibition at China Art Museum a hit with visitors

A conversation is held between an art critic and an artist.

"The 14th National Exhibition of Fine Arts, China 2024" at the China Art Museum attracted nearly 116,000 visitors in the two weeks since its opening on July 18.

The exhibition has been warmly received by the public, and a public education program and aesthetic education activities launched by the museum have been fully booked.

As one of the highest-level national art exhibitions, the 14th National Exhibition of Fine Arts is divided into "Exhibition of Experimental Art, Digital Art, and Animation Works" and "Oil Painting Exhibition."

During the exhibition, a series of lectures and conversations by and among famous artists, critics, scholars, and participating artists are bringing art to ordinary people.

A guided tour is provided each day at 10:30am on the Experimental Art, Digital Art, and Animation Works Exhibition, and at 2pm on the Oil Painting Exhibition.

Such guided tours enable visitors to better understand the stories behind these artworks.

Sixty public education and aesthetic education activities will be held, including "Oil Painting Lab," "Digital Dream Painting," "Little Art Critic," and "Little Designer."

The organizer said the application of new media in the section of Experimental Art, Digital Art, and Animation Works would help to promote much broadened aesthetics to the public, echoing the trend of fusing science and technology into art.

The exhibition will run through August 25.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
China Art Museum
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     