﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Celebrating love and heritage: A mother-daughter journey through timeless traditions of Qixi Festival

﻿ Yu Wenhao
Xu Yue'er Yu Wenhao
  12:03 UTC+8, 2024-08-10       0
Do you know that earlier, Qixi was a holiday exclusively for girls? It could be a day for sisters or a family day.
﻿ Yu Wenhao
Xu Yue'er Yu Wenhao
  12:03 UTC+8, 2024-08-10       0

Qixi Festival is known as the day when the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl reunite. But do you know that even earlier, it was a holiday exclusively for girls? It could be a day for sisters or a family day.

This video takes a mother-daughter perspective, showing that both mom and daughter are lovely females. Let's see how mothers and daughters celebrated Qixi during the Ming Dynasty.

Folk customs add a sense of ceremony to ordinary life and are also a way to pass down ancestral memories. Wearing morning glories, dressing in new clothes, threading seven-hole needles, floating needles, playing cat's cradle, dyeing nails, sunbathing books… And those special Qixi delicacies: Qiao fruit, Qiao cakes, longan, Qiao water… Years later, when the daughter becomes a mother, every Qixi, she will remember the experiences her mother shared with her in Jiading County during the Ming Dynasty.

Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Yu Wenhao. Reported by Xu Yue'er. Subtitles by Xu Yue'er.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Qixi Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     