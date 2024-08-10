Celebrating love and heritage: A mother-daughter journey through timeless traditions of Qixi Festival
Qixi Festival is known as the day when the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl reunite. But do you know that even earlier, it was a holiday exclusively for girls? It could be a day for sisters or a family day.
This video takes a mother-daughter perspective, showing that both mom and daughter are lovely females. Let's see how mothers and daughters celebrated Qixi during the Ming Dynasty.
Folk customs add a sense of ceremony to ordinary life and are also a way to pass down ancestral memories. Wearing morning glories, dressing in new clothes, threading seven-hole needles, floating needles, playing cat's cradle, dyeing nails, sunbathing books… And those special Qixi delicacies: Qiao fruit, Qiao cakes, longan, Qiao water… Years later, when the daughter becomes a mother, every Qixi, she will remember the experiences her mother shared with her in Jiading County during the Ming Dynasty.