11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival ready for opening in October

The 11th Wuzhen Theatre Festival under the theme of "Solidity" will be held from October 17 to 27 in Wuzhen, an ancient canal town in Zhejiang Province. The 11-day theater extravaganza features 24 plays from 11 countries and regions that will be staged in the 11 theaters in Wuzhen for 86 performances. The 24 plays comprise 13 cutting-edge works from overseas countries including Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Denmark, Belgium, as well as 11 Chinese top dramas.

Krzysztof Warlikowski, one of the most famous European theater and opera directors, will present "We Are Leaving," a play that addresses the essence of human existence, exploring the meaning of life in the tension between comedy and death. Tadashi Suzuki, one of Japan's national treasures, returns with the Suzuki Company of TOGA to present "DIONYSUS," an Oriental interpretation of the Greek tragedy of Euripides. Independent artist Solene Weinchter will present her first choreographic work "After All" which has been staged at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The artist seeks to create a better space for the audience to confront passing and loss. World-class theater master Eugenio Barba leads the Odin Theatre Company in "Hamlet's Clouds," adding Shakespeare's role as he experiences and witnesses Hamlet's tragedy. Thomas Richards, one of the most influential playwrights of the 20th century, will present "The Inanna Project" with his Theatre No Theatre Company. "The Inanna Project," in which Inanna, the priestess of Sumerian mythology, is a symbol of femininity, strength, spirituality and fortitude. Stan Lai, a renowned Chinese dramatist, is bringing his "River Cloud" which tells the story of what happens to the hero and heroine in "Crush on Peach Blossom Garden" from their separation to their reunion. Meng Jinghui, one of the founders of Wuzhen Theatre Festival, introduced: "This year's specially invited plays are diverse in style and subject. You can find grand topics, as well as meticulous daily details. In terms of artistic style, there will be avant-garde, powerful, calm and elegant."