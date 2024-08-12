Multimedia exhibition explores art, science

"Venus — Multimedia Art Exhibition by Li Wenguang" is showing at the Jiushi Art Salon. Organized by Shanghai Liye Photoelectric Technology Co, the exhibition is divided into six separate exhibition rooms where visitors can explore the integration of art, science, and technology.

Venus has a profound meaning in both Eastern and Western cultures. In the East, Venus is the brightest star in the night sky, leading people forward. In Western mythology, Venus is the goddess of love and beauty. In the painting world conjured up by Li, Venus is endowed with multiple and profound connotations.

"It may be a unique painting language that reflects my perception of the world through colors and lines, or a symbol of contemporary art, an expression of my inner feelings, and even a confession to life, to the universe and other beautiful things," Li said.

Some room displays Li's original paintings while others offer an immersive experience with his digitalized works of different series.