Feature / Art & Culture

Multimedia exhibition explores art, science

  15:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-12       0
"Venus — Multimedia Art Exhibition by Li Wenguang" is showing through September 30.
The futuristic geometric shapes reflect the artist's reflections on life, nature, and the universe.

The theme "Venus" has a profound meaning in both Eastern and Western cultures.

"Venus — Multimedia Art Exhibition by Li Wenguang" is showing at the Jiushi Art Salon. Organized by Shanghai Liye Photoelectric Technology Co, the exhibition is divided into six separate exhibition rooms where visitors can explore the integration of art, science, and technology.

Venus has a profound meaning in both Eastern and Western cultures. In the East, Venus is the brightest star in the night sky, leading people forward. In Western mythology, Venus is the goddess of love and beauty. In the painting world conjured up by Li, Venus is endowed with multiple and profound connotations.

"It may be a unique painting language that reflects my perception of the world through colors and lines, or a symbol of contemporary art, an expression of my inner feelings, and even a confession to life, to the universe and other beautiful things," Li said.

Some room displays Li's original paintings while others offer an immersive experience with his digitalized works of different series.

The artist interweaves notes with science fiction elements creating a visual narrative.

When wrapped up with these moving formulas and figures around, viewers might feel as if they are in a universe of logic and imagination.

The futuristic geometric shapes, accompanied by notes similar to sci-fi notes, or a creature with facial features, illustrate the artist's reflections on life, nature, and the universe.

Some rooms display Li's original paintings and some digitalize his paintings.

The highlight is titled "The Secret of Touching."

Digital technology gives new life to Li's "Sci-Fi Notes" series.

The artist interweaves notes with science fiction elements creating a visual narrative that resembles a mathematical reasoning process. In the works, formulas and graphics are transformed into each other.

When immersed in these moving formulas and figures, viewers might feel as if they are in a universe of logic and imagination.

"Believe it or not, these formulas are not the existing ones in mathematics," Li said with a smile, "I just created a graphic image, or to be exact, all unreal formulas, at least they look like the real ones."

Exhibition Info:

Dates: Through September 30, 10am-9pm

Venue: Jiushi Art Salon

Address: 1/F, 230 Beijing Road E., Huangpu District

Admission: 88 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
