Shanghai Concert Hall raises curtain on new season

The 94-year-old Shanghai Concert Hall raised the curtain on its new season over the weekend with two nights of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Vasily Petrenko, featuring violinist Ray Chen.

The orchestra played "a program of connections," according to Petrenko. The program consists of masterpieces from different cultures, including British composer and conductor Benjamin Britten's "Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes," a suite from the opera "Mulan Psalm" by Guan Xia, and a suite from the movie "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" by Tan Dun, as well as Austrian composer Erich Korngold who made his name in the Hollywood, and Russian master Dmitri Shostakovich.

"I hope this reminds us that classical music can unite us all," Petrenko said before going on stage.

Chen, who first came to attention when he won the Yehudi Menuhin (2008) and Queen Elizabeth (2009) competitions, has also garnered millions of views on social media platforms with his funny pictures and self-directed comedy videos.

"At first, I focused on my skills and performance, but gradually I realized it is not only about music, but also how people perceive and respond to it differently," he said before the concert.

"Audiences are different today. It is our responsibility to understand today's audience and their demands. So I changed my goal from becoming the greatest violinist to spreading my positive impact."