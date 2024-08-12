Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai Concert Hall raises curtain on new season

Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  17:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-12       0
The 94-year-old concert hall has opened its new season with two nights of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Vasily Petrenko.
Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  17:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-12       0
Shanghai Concert Hall raises curtain on new season
Ti Gong

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring violinist Ray Chen, opens the new season for Shanghai Concert Hall.

The 94-year-old Shanghai Concert Hall raised the curtain on its new season over the weekend with two nights of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Vasily Petrenko, featuring violinist Ray Chen.

The orchestra played "a program of connections," according to Petrenko. The program consists of masterpieces from different cultures, including British composer and conductor Benjamin Britten's "Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes," a suite from the opera "Mulan Psalm" by Guan Xia, and a suite from the movie "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" by Tan Dun, as well as Austrian composer Erich Korngold who made his name in the Hollywood, and Russian master Dmitri Shostakovich.

"I hope this reminds us that classical music can unite us all," Petrenko said before going on stage.

Chen, who first came to attention when he won the Yehudi Menuhin (2008) and Queen Elizabeth (2009) competitions, has also garnered millions of views on social media platforms with his funny pictures and self-directed comedy videos.

"At first, I focused on my skills and performance, but gradually I realized it is not only about music, but also how people perceive and respond to it differently," he said before the concert.

"Audiences are different today. It is our responsibility to understand today's audience and their demands. So I changed my goal from becoming the greatest violinist to spreading my positive impact."

Shanghai Concert Hall raises curtain on new season
Ti Gong

Vasily Petrenko conducts the orchestra.

The concert also marked the 20th year since the concert hall was moved 66.46 meters southeast to make way for construction of the Yan'an Elevated Road. Considered a huge technical challenge at the time, it was the biggest news in the city in 2004 and set a precedent for the treatment of many historical buildings in China.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performed the first concert after the relocation 20 years ago, still remembered by the city's classic music fans such as Liu Enhui.

Liu only started thinking about going to live concerts when he learned about the opening concert after the relocation, and failed to get a ticket.

"I still came to the concert hall that night, hoping for a last-minute cancelation and ticket sale from someone, and failed again," Liu recalled.

"I stood at the plaza outside the concert hall, and for a minute, thought I heard 'Symphony No. 1' by Tchaikovsky, the opening piece that night. I came back a week later for a concert at the relocated venue, and fell in love with live concerts of classic music and kept coming for 20 years now. So it's extra special for me tonight."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai Concert Hall
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     