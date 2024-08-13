Curl up in bed with a 'Shanghai Good Book'

The "Shanghai Good Books" list for the first half of 2024 was unveiled on Tuesday, featuring 30 outstanding titles that will be showcased at the Shanghai Book Fair.

The books were categorized into five groups: thematic publications, humanities and social sciences, literature and arts, popular science, as well as lifestyle and children’s books.



This initiative aims to highlight books that are both academically excellent and broadly appealing, showcasing Shanghai’s rich publishing strengths.



Among these books, three thematic publications examine China's modernization and revolutionary history. Highlights include "Unprecedented Changes in a Century and Chinese Modernization" by Gezhi Press, which explores China’s strategic goals and developmental paths, and "Casting a Shield for the Nation — The Road to China’s Atomic Bomb" by Shanghai Jiao Tong University Press, commemorating the 60th anniversary of China’s first atomic bomb test.



The humanities and social sciences category shines a light on the depth and richness of Chinese civilization. One noteworthy title is "Cultural Interactions between Han, Zang and Other Ethnic Groups from the 7th to 13th Centuries" by Shanghai Classics Publishing House, which examines early exchanges between Han and Tibetan civilizations. "China's Most Beautiful Costumes Series — Splendid Mamian Skirt" by Donghua University Press, is the first academic monograph on horse-face skirts.



High-quality publications play a crucial role in fostering cultural exchange. "First Encounter with Marco Polo" introduces global human achievements and emphasizes the value of cultural exchange. "Invitation To A Banquet" by Shanghai Translation Publishing House continues British scholar Fuchsia Dunlop’s exploration of Chinese culinary history. "A Companion to Chinese Art" by Shanghai Sanlian Bookstore features essays from 25 renowned art historians, offering a comprehensive guide to the history of Chinese art.



In the popular science and lifestyle category, "How Can I Help? — A Week in My Life as a Psychiatrist" by Shanghai Education Publishing House demystifies psychiatric work and aims to reduce stigma around mental health. "Philosopher's Stone" by Shanghai Science and Technology Education Publishing House is the first domestic work on space life science, bringing the wonders of space exploration to a broad audience. The "China High-Tech Achievements Picture Book Series (Second Edition)" by China Welfare Institute Publishing House highlights significant technological achievements, making high-tech concepts accessible to children and fostering an appreciation for scientific progress.



These selected works exemplify Shanghai’s commitment to promoting quality publications that reflect both scholarly excellence and broad public appeal, particularly in the realms of Chinese civilization and cultural exchange.



"Over the years, we have published numerous outstanding books on traditional culture. While we offer a wide variety of books in this field, the distinct feature of Shanghai’s publications lies in our meticulous exploration and research of historical details, reflecting a high level of professionalism," said Mao Xiaoman, an official with the CPC Shanghai Committee's Publicity Department.



"Additionally, cultural exchange and mutual learning have become very important topics in Shanghai’s cultural sphere. Therefore, in our mid-year list, we have included books like 'First Encounter with Marco Polo.' We jokingly say that its writing style is reminiscent of '1587, A Year Of No Significance,' as it makes note of small details to bring out a larger theme."

