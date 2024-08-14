'Landscape' paintings on show at Long Museum West Bund
"Landscape," an exhibition on show at the Long Museum West Bund, is a cool and calming alternative to beat the Shanghai summer heat.
The exhibition features nearly 200 paintings of landscapes since the 1920s, including canvases, watercolors, drawings, ink, prints, and photographs.
The landscape paintings are all from the collection of Wang Wei, the founder and director of the Long Museum West Bund.
As one of the major subjects in Western painting, landscape painting did not become an entirely separate genre rather than a background for religious paintings or figure paintings until the 17th century in Dutch painting. It usually focuses on the depiction of landscapes under visual experience, from natural scenes to urban scenes, from sketching to the study of light and color.
The highlights of the exhibition are landscape paintings created by the pioneers of modern Chinese art who, after inheriting the artistic traditions and conceptual styles of Western neo-classicism and post-impressionism, have developed their own Chinese aesthetics and sentiments.
The big names include Wu Guanzhong (1919-2010), Lin Fengmian (1900-1991), Pan Yuliang (1895-1977), Chen Yifei (1946-2005), and Chen Junde (1936-2019).
Whether a depiction of a street scene, a park, scenery in the south of the Yangtze River, or lonely smoke in the desert, all evoke nostalgic memories from viewers toward a familiar bygone era.
If you go:
Dates: Through October 20 (closed on Mondays) 10am-5:30pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10am-8pm (Friday to Sunday)
Venue: Long Museum West Bund
Address: 3398 Longteng Avenue 龙腾大道3398号
Admission: 100 yuan