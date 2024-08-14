﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

'Landscape' paintings on show at Long Museum West Bund

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:07 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
The nearly 200 paintings of landscapes painted since the 1920s are from the collection of Wang Wei, the founder and director of the Long Museum West Bund.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:07 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
'Landscape' paintings on show at Long Museum West Bund

Pan Yuliang (Chinese, 1895-1977), "A View of the Lake in Paris," 1940, oil on canvas

'Landscape' paintings on show at Long Museum West Bund

Wu Guanzhong (Chinese, 1919-2010), "Ai Wan Pavilion in Autumn," 1977, oil on canvas

"Landscape," an exhibition on show at the Long Museum West Bund, is a cool and calming alternative to beat the Shanghai summer heat.

The exhibition features nearly 200 paintings of landscapes since the 1920s, including canvases, watercolors, drawings, ink, prints, and photographs.

The landscape paintings are all from the collection of Wang Wei, the founder and director of the Long Museum West Bund.

As one of the major subjects in Western painting, landscape painting did not become an entirely separate genre rather than a background for religious paintings or figure paintings until the 17th century in Dutch painting. It usually focuses on the depiction of landscapes under visual experience, from natural scenes to urban scenes, from sketching to the study of light and color.

'Landscape' paintings on show at Long Museum West Bund

Liu Haisu (Chinese, 1896-1994), "The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris," 1931, oil on canvas

The highlights of the exhibition are landscape paintings created by the pioneers of modern Chinese art who, after inheriting the artistic traditions and conceptual styles of Western neo-classicism and post-impressionism, have developed their own Chinese aesthetics and sentiments.

The big names include Wu Guanzhong (1919-2010), Lin Fengmian (1900-1991), Pan Yuliang (1895-1977), Chen Yifei (1946-2005), and Chen Junde (1936-2019).

Whether a depiction of a street scene, a park, scenery in the south of the Yangtze River, or lonely smoke in the desert, all evoke nostalgic memories from viewers toward a familiar bygone era.

If you go:

Dates: Through October 20 (closed on Mondays) 10am-5:30pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10am-8pm (Friday to Sunday)

Venue: Long Museum West Bund

Address: 3398 Longteng Avenue 龙腾大道3398号

Admission: 100 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     