'Landscape' paintings on show at Long Museum West Bund

"Landscape," an exhibition on show at the Long Museum West Bund, is a cool and calming alternative to beat the Shanghai summer heat.

The exhibition features nearly 200 paintings of landscapes since the 1920s, including canvases, watercolors, drawings, ink, prints, and photographs.

The landscape paintings are all from the collection of Wang Wei, the founder and director of the Long Museum West Bund.

As one of the major subjects in Western painting, landscape painting did not become an entirely separate genre rather than a background for religious paintings or figure paintings until the 17th century in Dutch painting. It usually focuses on the depiction of landscapes under visual experience, from natural scenes to urban scenes, from sketching to the study of light and color.