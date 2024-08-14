National Silk Museum weaves a heavenly tale

The "Mysterious Silk and Heavenly Looms" exhibition hall has for years been a highlight at the China National Silk Museum in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, as it showcases how people planted mulberry trees, bred silkworms and produced looms to make silk millennia ago.

This month, the museum has upgraded its exhibits in the hall to provide visitors with a revitalized and enriched experience. The exhibits offer insights into the ingenuity of ancient people and the profound impact of silk on Chinese culture.

The collection includes 20 looms from the Han (206 BC-AD 220), Tang (AD 618-907) and Song (960-1279) dynasties. Different types of looms made it possible for ancient people to weave various patterns on fabrics. This section is akin to a history book, transporting visitors to the ancient silk workshops.

Silk could be used to make gauze, satin, brocade, damask or luo, each varying by technique. Historically, Sichuan and Jiangsu provinces have been primary producers of the former types, while luo weaving has flourished in Hangzhou for centuries.

Luo is a lightweight, smooth fabric that is breathable and particularly suitable for summer wear. Hangzhou was home to luo production when it was made the capital city of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279).

Luo produced in Hangzhou was commonly known as hangluo. For centuries, the weaving technique has been a closely guarded secret. However, in a bid to hand down the intangible cultural heritage to the young generation, present-day inheritors are making it public to keep the skill alive. Some universities are now incorporating this centuries-old craft into their curricula.

Simple, plain types of luo were popular during the Song Dynasty when the royal court gave priority to minimalist art styles, evidenced by a large number of preserved pieces. In modern days, the semi-transparent luo is considered a perfect match for floral patterns.