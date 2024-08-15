Robert van der Hilst's 'Timeless' view of Shanghai

The exhibition "Shanghai: Time & Timeless 1990-1993" documents the changing face of the city through the eyes of Dutch photographer Robert van der Hilst.

The exhibition "Shanghai: Time & Timeless 1990-1993" at Fotografiska features captivating images of the city by prominent Dutch photographer Robert van der Hilst from his multiple visits to Shanghai between 1990 and 1993. In the early 1990s, Shanghai was experiencing unprecedented transformation, with new developments transforming the landscape, people's lifestyles, and even their connections with one another. Robert van der Hilst used his lens to capture group photos of people in various settings in Shanghai, blending the old and the new with the ever-changing urban landscape.

In the images, the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Lujiazui had just broken ground, and commercial skyscrapers began to stand alone among the crowded low-rise shikumen (stone-gated neighborhoods). Reconstruction had torn apart some streets, while the historic Nanjing Road awaited modernization. Foot traffic and car traffic interlaced, passing by massive hand-painted posters on the roadside depicting people's dreams for a better future.

Shanghai's old and new faces coexist in the images, with each shot seemingly recounting a story from history. Shanghai in the 1990s had the bustling atmosphere of an international metropolis while keeping the relics of time in its old areas. The exhibition documents Shanghai's growth and evolution in the face of new opportunities, preserving images of the urban landscape as well as moments in the lives of local residents during the city's economic boom and development. It clearly recalls a time of enormous change and vitality.

Robert van der Hilst has traveled extensively around the world to capture intriguing photographs, refusing to conform to the paradigm of a single photographic style. Rather, he looked around with wonder and touched the shutter whenever he felt like it. He refers to himself as a globe photographer, stating that "the world is my studio." I am a human-centered photographer. He depicts human emotion and social interactions, as well as behaviors and reactions in many circumstances from their daily lives, while using colors and realistic expression techniques in his works.



As a foreign photographer, his "otherness" brings objectivity and curiosity to familiar landscapes, giving them a new perspective. He emphasizes the mundane yet paradoxically rich and culturally profound aspects of daily existence.

While enjoying old photos and reminiscing about changes, visitors can also experience Shanghai's history and culture in this exhibition. The city has changed a lot over the years, but those treasured moments will always be part of its history. The display will feature 1990s Shanghai activities and events. Mandarin and English audio guides are available, as well as a Shanghainese audio guide provided by Jasmine Pang, cultural advisor of "Blossoms Shanghai."