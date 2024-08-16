Shikumen a lasting symbol of Shanghai's cultural heritage

Shikumen, a distinctive architectural style unique to Shanghai, holds a special place in the city's history and the hearts of its residents.



For generations, the structures have served as more than just buildings – they have been homes, communities and symbols of a bygone era.

Even as modern high-rises dominate the skyline, the sight of a shikumen doorway evokes a deep sense of nostalgia for most local residents.

The origins of shikumen architecture date back to the mid-19th century, following Shanghai's opening as a treaty port in 1843 under the Treaty of Nanking.

It led to the establishment of foreign concessions, triggering rapid growth and expansion beyond the walled city, now known as the Old Town. Western architectural styles introduced in these concessions laid the foundation for shikumen houses.

The first shikumen buildings emerged in the late 19th century, driven by social upheaval in the surrounding regions.

The Taiping Rebellion (1850-1864) and the Small Swords Society Uprising (1853-1855) pushed waves of refugees into Shanghai, particularly into the foreign concessions.

To meet the growing demand for housing, local builders began constructing row houses that combined Western and traditional Chinese architectural features.

These homes featured the characteristic "shikumen" or "stone gate" – thick stone-framed wooden doors designed for security and grandeur.

Shikumen houses then became a defining feature of Shanghai's urban landscape. They combined the privacy of traditional Chinese courtyard houses with the durability and security of Western materials such as brick and stone.

Over time, shikumen evolved from the original "old-style" two-story structures to the "new-style" houses of the early 20th century, which incorporated additional floors and more Western decorative elements.

Beyond their architectural significance, shikumen houses played a crucial role in shaping Shanghai's culture.

Close-knit community life

Originally designed for extended families, shikumen neighborhoods – known as "lilong" or alleyways – fostered close-knit community life.

As single tenants and smaller families moved in over time, these spaces evolved into vibrant cultural hubs. For many Shanghai residents, life in these alleyways was tough but enriched by interaction, creativity and resilience, with communal spaces, from courtyards to shared kitchens.

Such lifestyles, marked by close neighborly interactions and a blend of traditional and modern practices, laid the foundation for Shanghai's distinctive cultural identity.

Shikumen neighborhoods became the backdrop for many of the city's cultural, political and social developments.

They were home to revolutionaries, artists and intellectuals, whose activities and creative endeavors often found refuge within these walls.

The compact living spaces, particularly the tingzijian (attic rooms), inspired a new literary genre known as "tingzijian literature" in the 1920s and 1930s, with writers drawing from their experiences in these cramped quarters.

Culturally, shikumen houses encapsulate the essence of old Shanghai. These structures are a fusion of jiangnan (south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches) culture, haipai (Shanghai style) and the city's revolutionary history.

The revolutionary history tied to shikumen is particularly profound. Many of these buildings served as meeting places for Communist Party of China leaders during the early 20th century. From 1921 to 1933, the central organs of the CPC were often based in shikumen houses.

Notable incidents in the CPC movement, including the planning of workers' uprisings and the establishment of the China Rescue Society by Lu Xun and others, took place within these walls.

Economically, shikumen houses also housed small factories, banks, hotels, warehouses, newspapers and schools.

The lilong factories within shikumen neighborhoods became the birthplace of many modern Chinese enterprises. Today, even the name shikumen is trademarked, symbolizing the lasting commercial and cultural impact of this architectural style.

The buildings also inspired a wealth of creative work, including films, music and literature.

Renowned writer Lu Xun penned his "Qiejieting Essays" in a shikumen attic, and contemporary author Wang Anyi described the vibrant life of shikumen alleyways in her novel "The Song of Everlasting Sorrow."

Films such as "Crossroads" and "Street Angel," produced before Shanghai's liberation in 1949, vividly portrayed daily life and struggles within shikumen neighborhoods.

The architecture and lifestyle of shikumen have been immortalized in works like Wong Kar-wai's film "In the Mood for Love," where the shikumen backdrop enhances the film's nostalgic and aesthetic appeal.

The decorative elements of shikumen, particularly the intricately carved doorways and windows, continue to influence contemporary art and design.

Today, shikumen remain a symbol of Shanghai's modern civilization, cherished by residents and visitors alike.