Canadian pianist to replace injured violinist at Shanghai Symphony concerts

Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  15:39 UTC+8, 2024-08-22
Canadian pianist Bruce Liu will replace violinist Hilary Hahn, who had to withdraw due to a muscular injury, at two Shanghai Symphony Orchestra concerts on September 6 and 8.
Canadian pianist Bruce Liu will fill in for Hilary Hahn in two Shanghai Symphony Orchestra concerts on September 6 and 8.

Hahn was featured as one of the soloists for a concert on September 6 to celebrate the orchestra's 145th anniversary and Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall's 10th anniversary. She was then scheduled to perform for the season's first concert on September 8. But the violinist had to cancel all her commitments late in July due to a muscle injury.

Zhou Ping, the orchestra's head, said he hoped the audience would welcome the change in light of the emergency.

"We'll try something new this time: piano solos for violin. Many thanks to Liu," Zhou said.

Canadian pianist to replace injured violinist at Shanghai Symphony concerts
Bartek Barczyk / Ti Gong

Pianist Bruce Liu will perform with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and creative director Yu Long in September.

Since winning the 18th Chopin Piano Competition in 2021, Liu has collaborated with various orchestras and conductors. He performed on the Chinese mainland for the first time last year to critical acclaim.

He will perform "Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante" and "Piano Concerto No. 1" by Frédéric Chopin with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and creative director Yu Long next month.

Audiences in Warsaw responded to his rendition of the piano concerto in the final round of the Chopin competition with a prolonged standing ovation.

Canadian pianist to replace injured violinist at Shanghai Symphony concerts
Cai Leilei / Ti Gong
Source: SHINE
