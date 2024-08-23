﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Works of ancient masters on display at Han Tianheng Art Museum

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
A Jiading art museum is hosting the "Orchid Room Collecting Treasures — Special Exhibition of Artifacts from the Study Room of Ancient Literati throughout the Ages" exhibition.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0

The Han Tianheng Art Museum is now hosting a special exhibition featuring artifacts from the study rooms of ancient scholars.

Stepping into the exhibition hall, visitors will feel like entering a literati’s study. Aside from a few Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) books, Song Dynasty (960-1279) paintings, and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) painting brushes, the space is furnished with a variety of inkstones, brush holders, pen holders, seals, water pots, floral arrangements and classic furniture pieces.

Works of ancient masters on display at Han Tianheng Art Museum
Yang Yujie

The 43-kilogram chicken-blood stone from Changhua, Zhejiang Province, a rare gem reputed to be seen only once in a century.

The highlight is an extraordinary 43-kilogram chicken-blood stone from Changhua, Zhejiang Province, a rare gem reputed to be seen only once in a century. Such stone ornamentation in the study room represents ancient scholars’ exquisite living and humanistic cultivation.

The majority of the exhibits are being displayed to the public for the first time. The prestigious lineup features Ming Dynasty scholar-artists such as Shen Zhou (1427–1509), Wen Zhengming (1470-1559), Xu Wei (1521-1593) and Dong Qichang (1555-1636).

Works of ancient masters on display at Han Tianheng Art Museum
Yang Yujie

Jade items known as ruyi, characterized by their long, curved handles and heads shaped like clouds or lingzhi mushrooms, served ancient scholars as ornaments or practical tools for scratching their backs.

A fan, embellished with 10 poems transcribed by Lin Huiyin (1904–1955), catches the attention of visitors. Lin was an outstanding female poet and architectural historian from the first half of the 20th century in China.

“This is one of the most contemporary pieces on display,” said Han Tianheng, the namesake of the museum. Han, born in 1940 in Shanghai, is one of China’s most respected living masters of seal carving, calligraphy and Chinese painting.

“Lin transcribed 10 classic poems carefully on the fan in the 1930s, making it a really unusual piece,” said the artist and collector.

The restoration of “Sanxi Hall,” a copy of Emperor Qianlong’s (1736–1796) study, is another highlight.

“Visitors are not allowed to step into the original study room in Beijing’s Palace Museum, but with this reproduction, you are able to feel the chamber’s charm through an immersive experience,” said Han.

Works of ancient masters on display at Han Tianheng Art Museum
Yang Yujie

A replica of Emperor Qianlong’s “Orchid Room” is the centerpiece of the exhibition.

Han has spent over half a year selecting and putting up the displays. The exhibition, which includes 505 pieces (sets) of calligraphy, painting and cultural artifacts, will remain open until November 18.

Visitors can see how traditional Chinese culture has fundamentally influenced literati since the Song Dynasty by viewing an array of treasures such as fan screens, thrones, incense and bonsai.

“Every family should have an ‘orchid room’ — a poetic term for a study room,” Han said. “We hope that more people can see the essence of our traditional culture and enrich our daily lives with it.”

If you go:

Date: Through November 18 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Admission: Free

Address: 70 Bole Rd

博乐路70号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     