Treasures of Yuanying Pagoda on show at Shanghai Museum East Branch
Shanghai is not only an international modern metropolis, but also a city with a long and rich historical culture.
"A Towering Treasure House: Relics of the Yuanying Pagoda in Shanghai" is on display at the Shanghai Museum East Branch through November 11.
Originally built in 1388, the Yuanying Pagoda, sited in the current Songjiang District, is the tallest surviving ancient pagoda in the city.
Over 1,000 artifacts have been unearthed at the pagoda, spanning from the Southern Dynasties (420-589), via the Sui Dynasty (581-618), to the middle and late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). In the early 1990s, archaeological discoveries of many artifacts were found at Yuanying Pagoda. In 1982, the Yuanying Pagoda was listed as a Shanghai cultural relics protection unit.
The exhibition features 300 of the cultural relics discovered in the Yuanying Pagoda, including Buddhist statues and daily necessities made of different materials, reflecting the urban development, cultural vibrancy, and lifestyle of ancient Shanghai.
The exhibition is divided into three sections.
The first section introduces the archaeological achievements of the Yuanying Pagoda. Visitors can see a series of Buddhist-themed objects discovered in the pagoda, such as statues and small pagodas in the second section.
The third section takes visitors back to the lives of their ancient ancestors, with everyday utensils, varying from stationery, tableware, and bronze mirrors to ornaments and other handicrafts. Some items feature intricate animal patterns including the mythological dragon and phoenix, or fish and rabbit in real life.
One of the spotlights is a coral pendant in the shape of a Makara (dragon-fish) from the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), which was found in the underground palace of the Yuanying Pagoda. Based on the natural shape of the coral, the ancient Chinese craftsman added an elaborate design, carving the dragon's head from the thicker piece and allowing the coral to guide the creature's sinuous curves.
If you go:
Date: Through November 11, 9am-7pm
Venue: Shanghai Museum East Branch
Address: 1952 Century Avenue 世纪大道1952号
Admission: Free
Please make reservations on the museum's WeChat program.