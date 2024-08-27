Treasures of Yuanying Pagoda on show at Shanghai Museum East Branch

Shanghai is not only an international modern metropolis, but also a city with a long and rich historical culture.

"A Towering Treasure House: Relics of the Yuanying Pagoda in Shanghai" is on display at the Shanghai Museum East Branch through November 11.

Originally built in 1388, the Yuanying Pagoda, sited in the current Songjiang District, is the tallest surviving ancient pagoda in the city.

Over 1,000 artifacts have been unearthed at the pagoda, spanning from the Southern Dynasties (420-589), via the Sui Dynasty (581-618), to the middle and late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). In the early 1990s, archaeological discoveries of many artifacts were found at Yuanying Pagoda. In 1982, the Yuanying Pagoda was listed as a Shanghai cultural relics protection unit.

The exhibition features 300 of the cultural relics discovered in the Yuanying Pagoda, including Buddhist statues and daily necessities made of different materials, reflecting the urban development, cultural vibrancy, and lifestyle of ancient Shanghai.

The exhibition is divided into three sections.